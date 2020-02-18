‪A physical altercation in a domestic-violence dispute claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a Bessemer alley Monday afternoon, police said Tuesday.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Section arrested Rashad Jackson, 22, of Pueblo, in connection to Pueblo’s third homicide this year. The victim was identified by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter as Greythonia Jackson, of Pueblo.

Jackson was booked into the Pueblo County jail, facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Police spent much of Tuesday processing the alley on the 1600 block between Pine and Spruce streets, as well as an abandoned home on the 1500 block of Pine.

Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said the suspect was in a relationship with Jackson, who had a first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s one of those things where some people say they are married and others say they are not,” Ortega said.

Ortega said the abandoned home was being processed to make a determination if it is part of the crime.

Police tape blocked two alleys early Tuesday — one on the 1600 block and the other on the 1500 block. By mid-afternoon the alley on the 1600 block — where the body was found — was no longer taped off. Police continued to collect physical evidence.

Ortega said the woman’s body may have been thrown in the alley after the altercation.

“We are still trying to determine that,” Ortega said.

Hector Escobar, who has lived on Pine Street for 30 years, was stunned to hear that police were investigating a homicide so close to his home.

“That is a shock. Nothing like that happens around here … A neighbor of mine passed away a while back, but that’s the most action we’ve had around here,” Escobar said.

Escobar watched as several crime scene investigators walked up and down the block, some taking photographs as others studied the abandoned home.

Escobar said a woman who once lived in the abandoned home died about 10 years ago.

“It’s been empty ever since. I never see anyone in there,” he said.

“There ain’t no action at all around here. Nothing. This is very, very crazy.”

Ortega said good police work helped push the investigation to where it was Tuesday.

“Our detectives do a good job. They were here really late last night and they came in early today. They are still building a case. This case is nowhere near done. We are still building a good case for the district attorney,” Ortega said.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, contact local law enforcement or the following resources:

National Violence Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or www.thehotline.org

Violence Free Colorado 303-831-9632 or 888-778-7091 or www.violencefreecolorado.org/contact-us

YMCA of Pueblo Domestic Services in Pueblo Hotline 719-545-8195 or Toll Free Business 719-542-6904 or www.domesticshelters.org/help/co/pueblo

