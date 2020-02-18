A bill being sponsored by Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, that would allow state employees to collectively bargain passed the Colorado House Tuesday.

The Colorado Partnership for Quality Jobs and Services Act was approved by the House on a 41-23 vote and now goes before the Senate for consideration.

The legislation, which was co-sponsored by the entire House Democratic Caucus, would allow state employees to collectively bargain on matters of pay, benefits, and terms of employment.

The bill would not permit state employees to strike, which is similar to collective bargaining laws for state employees in the states that have them, according to the bill's language. Under the bill, the state is required to participate in good faith in the formalized partnership process.

Proponents of the bill say it is crucial to retaining and recruiting the state workforce Coloradans need, noting that stagnant wages have led to increased turnover and state employees working multiple jobs, which negatively impacts the delivery of state services.

"Today, the House passed legislation to support Colorado’s hard-working state employees, the men and women who serve our veterans, keep our prisons safe, protect our air and water and clear our roads in dangerous winter storms,” Esgar said in a statement following the passage of the bill. “I’m proud that House Democrats are standing with our state employees to provide them the opportunity to fight for a better life for themselves, their families, and their communities. This bill will empower our frontline employees to innovate on the job to improve state government services, and it will help us recruit and retain the experienced and talented state workforce Coloradans’ deserve.”

In early January, Esgar was joined in Pueblo by Gov. Jared Polis and Senate President Leroy Garcia to promote the bill and tout the benefits of allowing state employees to collectively bargain.

At that time, Polis said the bill would increase tenure of employees, reduce vacancies and improve the quality of life for Coloradans.

One-fifth of state jobs currently are vacant, according to Esgar.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy