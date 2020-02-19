FEB. 21
English Conversation Club:
11:30 a.m., Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.
PCC Gaming Club:
Noon, Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave., 549-3200.
Urantia Book Discussions:
1 p.m., The Hanging Tree Cafe, 209 S. Union Ave., 561-8567.
Mobile Food Pantry:
2 p.m., Lucero library parking lot, 1315 E. Seventh St., 562-5600.
Eagles Dinner:
5:30 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4471, 348 S. McCulloch Blvd., 647-9261.
Friday Night Magic:
6 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Patti Mack Mardi Gras Party:
7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, 719-476-2200.
The Mustangs:
8:30 p.m., Broadway Tavern & Grill, 127 Broadway Ave., 542-9964.
Azucar:
9 p.m., Patsy's Night Club, 425 S. Santa Fe Ave.
FEB. 22
Heart-a-thon:
7:15 a.m., YMCA Campus, 3200 E. Spaulding Ave., 543-5151.
Ultimate Indoor Garage Sale:
8 a.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds Ag Palace, 1001 Beulah Ave.
Warhammer 40K practice:
10 a.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Weekend Raptor Talk:
11:30 a.m., Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, 5200 Nature Center Road, 549-2414.
Elephant Collective Showcase:
7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, 719-476-2200.
Fasching Winter Karneval 2020:
8 p.m., The Spirit House Cabaret, 611 N. Main St.
Azucar:
9 p.m., Patsy's Night Club, 425 S. Santa Fe Ave.
FEB. 23
River Valley Community Fellowship:
10 a.m., SteamPlant Theater and Annex, Sackett and G St., Salida, 719-530-0933.
Weekend Raptor Talk:
11:30 a.m., Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, 5200 Nature Center Road, 549-2414.
Pueblo Veterans Writing Workshop:
1 p.m., TickTock, 315 N. Santa Fe Ave., 281-6215.
Knit and Crochet Club:
1:30 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Tuscany at St. Joseph's:
3 p.m., Tuscany at St. Joseph's, 1145 S. Aspen Road., 544-1886.
Worship Service:
3 p.m., Filipino-American Christian Church @ Light and Life Church, 2602 Second Ave., 271-0246.
Fundraiser Concert: CSU-Pueblo MTNA:
3 p.m., Ascension Episcopal Church, 420 W. 18th St., 543-4253.
Pokemon:
3 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
7th Annual Black History Program:
4 p.m., Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, 719-476-2200.
Warmachine and Hordes:
4:45 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
FEB. 24
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) CO 7:
8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 310 W. 11th St., 544-1917.
Rotary 43 weekly club meeting:
Noon, Pueblo Country Club, 3200 Eighth Ave., 543-4844.
Pueblo Storytellers:
1 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
BOCC Statutory Meeting:
2 p.m., Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St.
TAI CHI:
3 p.m., SRDA/Joseph H. Edwards Active Adult Center, 230 N. Union Ave.
College Skate Night:
5 p.m., Pueblo Ice Arena, 100 N. Grand Ave., 553-2735.
Conversation Club:
6 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Magic Monday:
6 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
English Conversation Club:
6:30 p.m., Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.
Pueblo City Council:
7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 1 City Hall Place.
FEB. 25
TREA Bingo:
Noon, Eagles Lodge, 1615 S. Prairie Ave., 564-5715.
Duplicate Bridge:
Noon, Assistance League of Pueblo, 331 E. Fourth St., 543-1383.
Cast Off Knitters:
1 p.m., Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.
Knit and Chat Club:
1 p.m., SRDA/Joseph H. Edwards Active Adult Center, 230 N. Union Ave.
The Yarnies - Fiber Arts Club:
1:30 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Taco Tuesday:
5 p.m., Eagles Steel City Aerie, Four Elmhurst Place, 561-3720.
Vinyasa Yoga Class:
5 p.m., Dorcy Cancer Center, 2004 Lake Ave., 557-3738.
Teen Advisory Board:
5:30 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Ma Jongg Club:
6 p.m., Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.
The Off-Ramp is Near!:
6 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Teen Night:
6:30 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Southern Star Chorus:
7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, third floor, 220 W. 10th St., 719-310-6671.
Pueblo Chess Club:
7 p.m., The Hanging Tree Cafe, 209 S. Union Ave., 561-8567.
Barbershop Singers:
7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 310 W. 11th St., 544-1917.
Aerie Meeting:
7:30 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 1615 S. Prairie Ave., 564-5715.
FEB. 26
Pueblo West Rotary Club - Wednesday Meetings:
7 a.m., Hen House, 53 E. Palmer Lake, Pueblo West, 744-6283.
BOCC Work Session/BOCC Staff Update:
9:30 a.m., Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St.
Living While Grieving:
9:30 a.m., Temple Baptist Church, 300 W. Abriendo Ave., 542-0032.
Men, Grief & Coffee:
9:30 a.m., Temple Baptist Church, 300 W. Abriendo Ave., 542-0032.
Air Force Association:
10 a.m., Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum, 31001 Magnuson Ave., 948-9219.
ART Classes:
11 a.m., SRDA/Joseph H. Edwards Active Adult Center, 230 N. Union Ave.
Pueblo Kiwanis Club:
11:30 a.m., Pueblo Country Club, 3200 Eighth Ave., 543-4844.
English Conversation Club:
11:30 a.m., Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.
BOCC Statutory Meeting:
2 p.m., Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St.
TAI CHI:
3 p.m., SRDA/Joseph H. Edwards Active Adult Center, 230 N. Union Ave.
Zumba Gold:
3 p.m., Dorcy Cancer Center, 2004 Lake Ave., 557-3738.
Kids Club:
4 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
PUEBLO SCORE WORKSHOP - Prototypes & Patents:
6 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Childbirth Class:
6 p.m., A Caring Pregnancy Center, 500 Colorado Ave., 544-9312.
Dungeons & Dragons and/or Pathfinder:
6 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Hearts and Spades Duplicate Bridge:
6:30 p.m., Assistance League of Pueblo, 331 E. Fourth St., 543-1383.
Downtown Social Shuffle:
6:30 p.m., The Senate Bar & Grill, 219 S. Grand Ave., 545-8501.
Holy Family Men's Group:
7 p.m., Holy Family Church, 2827 Lakeview Ave.
Open Mic:
7 p.m., Pueblo West VFW Post 5812, 127 E. Spaulding Ave., 547-2770.
Carlos and the Boys:
8:30 p.m., Broadway Tavern & Grill, 127 Broadway Ave., 542-9964.
FEB. 27
Chair Yoga - Free Classes:
8:45 a.m., 2401 W. Northern Ave., 561-8530.
Sewing Group:
9 a.m., SRDA/Joseph H. Edwards Active Adult Center, 230 N. Union Ave.
TOPS CO 55, Weight Loss Group:
9 a.m., West Street Baptist Church, 1001 West St., 545-8839.
ACBL Unit 367 - Intermediate bridge lessons:
10 a.m., Assistance League of Pueblo, 331 E. Fourth St., 543-1383.
Womens Bible Study:
10:30 a.m., SteamPlant Theater and Annex, Sackett and G St., Salida, 719-530-0933.
Steel City Kiwanis Club:
Noon, The Senate Bar & Grill, 219 S. Grand Ave., 545-8501
Duplicate Bridge:
Noon, Assistance League of Pueblo, 331 E. Fourth St., 543-1383.
Art Class:
1 p.m., Dorcy Cancer Center, 2004 Lake Ave., 557-3738.
Coffee & Doughnuts:
1 p.m., Casper's Donuts, 1706 Santa Fe Drive.
Women's Group:
3:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 300 W. Abriendo Ave., 542-0032.
Makers Club:
5 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
HeroClix 'Learn to Play' and Tournaments:
5 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Zumba Dance Fitness:
6 p.m., AscenDance, 1216 S. Prairie Ave., 406-2221.
Yu-gi-oh!:
6 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Toastmasters International:
6 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
TOPS CO 2:
6 p.m., Broadway Christian Church, 206 Broadway Ave., 543-3355.
Queen of Hearts:
6 p.m., Eagles Steel City Aerie, Four Elmhurst Place, 561-3720.
Civil Air Patrol:
6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 1215 Acero Ave.
Teen Night:
6:30 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Pueblo Chess Club:
7 p.m., The Hanging Tree Cafe, 209 S. Union Ave., 561-8567.
Misremembering the Holocaust:
7 p.m., ENT Conference Room, Library 21C, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, Colorado Springs, 719-549-2550.
Open Mic/Variety Jam:
9 p.m., The Riverside Bar & Grill, 4021 Jerry Murphy Road, 543-2037.
Casey Brock:
9:30 p.m., Applebee's South, 4001 W. Northern Ave., 564-6090.
Open Mic Comedy Show:
10 p.m., Rainbow Bar, 309 N. Santa Fe., 545-0286.
FEB. 28
English Conversation Club:
11:30 a.m., Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.
PCC Gaming Club:
Noon, Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave., 549-3200.
Urantia Book Discussions:
1 p.m., The Hanging Tree Cafe, 209 S. Union Ave., 561-8567.
Eagles Dinner:
5:30 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4471, 348 S. McCulloch Blvd., 647-9261.
Eastside Action Support Team (E.A.S.T.) Town Hall Meeting:
6 p.m., Risley International, 625 N. Monument Ave.
Friday Night Magic:
6 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Double Barrel at The Brass Saddle:
8 p.m., The Brass Saddle, 1725 W. Pueblo Blvd.
Azucar:
9 p.m., Patsy's Night Club, 425 S. Santa Fe Ave.
FEB. 29
Southern Colorado QMA / Quarter Midget Races:
8 a.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds Ag Palace, 1001 Beulah Ave.
Warhammer 40K practice:
10 a.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Social Services retirees monthly luncheon:
11 a.m., Olive Garden, 3240 N. Elizabeth St., 253-0033.
Weekend Raptor Talk:
11:30 a.m., Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, 5200 Nature Center Road, 549-2414.
Judy Moody & Stink:
1 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., 295-7200.
Jackie Evancho:
7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 719-799-4139.
Azucar:
9 p.m., Patsy's Night Club, 425 S. Santa Fe Ave.
MARCH 01
River Valley Community Fellowship:
10 a.m., SteamPlant Theater and Annex, Sackett and G St., Salida, 719-530-0933.
Weekend Raptor Talk:
11:30 a.m., Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, 5200 Nature Center Road, 549-2414.
Knit and Crochet Club:
1:30 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Worship Service:
3 p.m., Filipino-American Christian Church @ Light and Life Church, 2602 Second Ave., 271-0246.
Pueblo Choral Society 'Our World, One Family':
3 p.m., CSU-Pueblo, Hoag Hall, 2200 Bonforte Blvd., 549-2100.
Pokemon:
3 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Warmachine and Hordes:
4:45 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
MARCH 02
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) CO 7:
8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 310 W. 11th St., 544-1917.
Blood Pressure checks:
9 a.m., Pueblo West Legacy Bank, 989 S. Los Charros Drive, 547-9600.
Free haircuts for single parents:
9:30 a.m., Alter Image Salon, 312 N. Main St., 545-0224.
Rotary 43 weekly club meeting:
Noon, Pueblo Country Club, 3200 Eighth Ave., 543-4844.
Pueblo Storytellers:
1 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
BOCC Statutory Meeting:
2 p.m., Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St.
TAI CHI:
3 p.m., SRDA/Joseph H. Edwards Active Adult Center, 230 N. Union Ave.
College Skate Night:
5 p.m., Pueblo Ice Arena, 100 N. Grand Ave., 553-2735.
Magic Monday:
6 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Conversation Club:
6 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
English Conversation Club:
6:30 p.m., Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.
Pueblo City Council:
7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 1 City Hall Place.
MARCH 3
TREA Bingo:
Noon, Eagles Lodge, 1615 S. Prairie Ave., 564-5715.
Duplicate Bridge:
Noon, Assistance League of Pueblo, 331 E. Fourth St., 543-1383.
Cast Off Knitters:
1 p.m., Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.
Knit and Chat Club:
1 p.m., SRDA/Joseph H. Edwards Active Adult Center, 230 N. Union Ave.
The Yarnies - Fiber Arts Club:
1:30 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Vinyasa Yoga Class:
5 p.m., Dorcy Cancer Center, 2004 Lake Ave., 557-3738.
Taco Tuesday:
5 p.m., Eagles Steel City Aerie, Four Elmhurst Place, 561-3720.
Teen Advisory Board:
5:30 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Yard & Garden class-Native Plants & Their Pollinators:
5:30 p.m., CSU-Pueblo Extension Office, 701 Court St. Suite C, 583-6566.
Ma Jongg Club:
6 p.m., Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.
Teen Night:
6:30 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Barbershop Singers:
7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 310 W. 11th St., 544-1917.
Banff Mountain Film Festival:
7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, 719-476-2200.
Southern Star Chorus:
7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, third floor, 220 W. 10th St., 719-310-6671.
Pueblo Chess Club:
7 p.m., The Hanging Tree Cafe, 209 S. Union Ave., 561-8567.
Aerie Meeting:
7:30 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 1615 S. Prairie Ave., 564-5715.
MARCH 4
Pueblo West Rotary Club - Wednesday Meetings:
7 a.m., Hen House, 53 E. Palmer Lake, Pueblo West, 744-6283.
BOCC Work Session/BOCC Staff Update:
9:30 a.m., Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St.
Living While Grieving:
9:30 a.m., Temple Baptist Church, 300 W. Abriendo Ave., 542-0032.
Men, Grief & Coffee:
9:30 a.m., Temple Baptist Church, 300 W. Abriendo Ave., 542-0032.
'A Women's Love of Animals':
10 a.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Air Force Association:
10 a.m., Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum, 31001 Magnuson Ave., 948-9219.
ART Classes:
11 a.m., SRDA/Joseph H. Edwards Active Adult Center, 230 N. Union Ave.
English Conversation Club:
11:30 a.m., Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.
Pueblo Kiwanis Club:
11:30 a.m., Pueblo Country Club, 3200 Eighth Ave., 543-4844.
BOCC Statutory Meeting:
2 p.m., Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St.
TAI CHI:
3 p.m., SRDA/Joseph H. Edwards Active Adult Center, 230 N. Union Ave.
Zumba Gold:
3 p.m., Dorcy Cancer Center, 2004 Lake Ave., 557-3738.
Kids Club:
4 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Dungeons & Dragons and/or Pathfinder:
6 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Downtown Social Shuffle:
6:30 p.m., The Senate Bar & Grill, 219 S. Grand Ave., 545-8501.
Hearts and Spades Duplicate Bridge:
6:30 p.m., Assistance League of Pueblo, 331 E. Fourth St., 543-1383.
Pueblo West Quilters:
6:30 p.m., Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.
Banff Mountain Film Festival:
7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, 719-476-2200.
Holy Family Men's Group:
7 p.m., Holy Family Church, 2827 Lakeview Ave.
Open Mic:
7 p.m., Pueblo West VFW Post 5812, 127 E. Spaulding Ave., 547-2770.
Carlos and the Boys:
8:30 p.m., Broadway Tavern & Grill, 127 Broadway Ave., 542-9964.
MARCH, 5
Sewing Group:
9 a.m., SRDA/Joseph H. Edwards Active Adult Center, 230 N. Union Ave.
TOPS CO 55, Weight Loss Group:
9 a.m., West Street Baptist Church, 1001 West St., 545-8839.
Free Yoga Community Class:
9:30 a.m., Open Studio Yoga, 120 Colorado St., 371-6871.
ACBL Unit 367 - Intermediate bridge lessons:
10 a.m., Assistance League of Pueblo, 331 E. Fourth St., 543-1383.
Womens Bible Study:
10:30 a.m., SteamPlant Theater and Annex, Sackett and G St., Salida, 719-530-0933.
Steel City Kiwanis Club:
Noon, The Senate Bar & Grill, 219 S. Grand Ave., 545-8501.
Duplicate Bridge:
Noon, Assistance League of Pueblo, 331 E. Fourth St., 543-1383.
Art Class:
1 p.m., Dorcy Cancer Center, 2004 Lake Ave., 557-3738.
Coffee & Doughnuts:
1 p.m., Casper's Donuts, 1706 Santa Fe Drive.
Women's Group:
3:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 300 W. Abriendo Ave., 542-0032.
Makers Club:
5 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
HeroClix 'Learn to Play' and Tournaments:
5 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Yu-gi-oh!:
6 p.m., Chaos Games and More, 521 Chinook Lane, 542-1237.
Zumba Dance Fitness:
6 p.m., AscenDance, 1216 S. Prairie Ave., 406-2221.
TOPS CO 2:
6 p.m., Broadway Christian Church, 206 Broadway Ave., 543-3355.
Queen of Hearts:
6 p.m., Eagles Steel City Aerie, Four Elmhurst Place, 561-3720.
Paint and Punch at VMS:
6 p.m., Vineland Middle School, 1132 36th Lane, 719-948-3336.
Toastmasters International:
6 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Civil Air Patrol:
6:30 p.m., National Guard Armory, 1215 Acero Ave.
Teen Night:
6:30 p.m., Rawlings library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 562-5600.
Pueblo Chess Club:
7 p.m., The Hanging Tree Cafe, 209 S. Union Ave., 561-8567.
Guitar Center Lessons Festival:
7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, 719-476-2200.
Open Mic/Variety Jam:
9 p.m., The Riverside Bar & Grill, 4021 Jerry Murphy Road, 543-2037.
Casey Brock:
9:30 p.m., Applebee's South, 4001 W. Northern Ave., 564-6090.
Open Mic Comedy Show:
10 p.m., Rainbow Bar, 309 N. Santa Fe., 545-0286.