The Chancel Choir of the First Presbyterian Church invites members of the community to join us as they prepare to perform “Run to the Cross: A Praise and Worship Easter.”

On March 29 our Chancel Choir will perform a musical in partnership with local praise musicians.

Arranged by the noted worship leader Travis Cottrell, “Run to the Cross: A Praise and Worship Easter” is a musical that expresses the journey of Christ to the cross and celebrates His final victory in seven beautifully composed songs.

Director Dean Rees would like to invite anyone who enjoys singing to join us in preparing this “high-energy praise and worship experience.”

Rehearsals will begin immediately 6:30-7:30 p.m. this Thursday, and each Thursday following until the performance on March 29. A special kick-off rehearsal is scheduled for Feb. 29, with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and rehearsal from 9-11 a.m.

Rees said, “Let’s make this something truly special! Let’s make this a worship event!”