TODAY

H.S. Basketball

Granada at Cheraw (girls/boys), 4 p.m.

Kit Carson at McClave (girls/boys), 4 p.m.

Sangre de Cristo at Kim/Branson (at Kim) (girls/boys), 4 p.m.

Las Animas at Swallows (Class 2A District 6 Tournament) (girls), 5:30 p.m.

H.S. Wrestling

County Line, Crowley County, Fowler, Las Animas, Rocky Ford, Swink at Class 2A State Tournament (at Pepsi Center), 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

La Junta at Class 3A State Tournament (at Pepsi Center), 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Juco Basketball

Western Nebraska at Otero (women), 5 p.m.

Western Nebraska at Otero (men), 7 p.m.

Juco Baseball

Otero at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

H.S. Basketball

TBA at La Junta (Class 3A Tri-Peaks District Tournament) (boys), 1 p.m.

H.S. Wrestling

County Line, Crowley County, Fowler, Las Animas, Rocky Ford, Swink at Class 2A State Tournament (at Pepsi Center), 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

La Junta at Class 3A State Tournament (at Pepsi Center), 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Juco Wrestling

Otero at NJCAA Rocky Mountain District Tournament (at Powell, Wyo.), TBA

Juco Baseball

Otero at Northeastern (2), noon

Juco Softball

Northwest Kansas Tech at Otero (2), 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

No events scheduled

MONDAY

H.S. Basketball

Las Animas/Rye winner at Holly (Class 2A District 6 Tournament (boys), 6 p.m.

Rocky Ford at Hoehne (Class 2A District 6 Tournament) (boys), 6 p.m.

Swallows at Crowley County (Class 2A District 6 Tournament) (boys), 6 p.m.

Swink at Fowler (Class 2A District 6 Tournament) (boys), 6 p.m.

Manzanola at Class 1A District 6 Tournament (girls/boys), TBA

Juco Softball

Otero at Seward County (Kan.) (2), noon

TUESDAY

H.S. Basketball

Fowler at Swink (Class 2A District 6 Tournament) (girls), 6 p.m.

John Mall/Crowley County winner at Rye (Class 2A District 6 Tournament) (girls), 6 p.m.

Las Animas/Swallows winner at Rocky Ford (Class 2A District 6 Tournament) (girls), 6 p.m.

Cheraw, McClave at Class 1A District 2 Tournament (at Lamar Community Building) (girls/boys), TBA

Kim/Branson at Class 1A District 3 Tournament (at Lamar Community College) (girls/boys), TBA

La Junta at Class 3A Tri-Peaks District Tournament (girls), TBA

Manzanola at Class 1A District 6 Tournament (girls/boys), TBA

Juco Basketball

Trinidad State at Otero (men), 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

H.S. Basketball

La Junta at Class 3A Tri-Peaks League District Tournament (boys), TBA

Juco Baseball

Colby at Otero, noon

Juco Softball

Otero at Garden City (2), noon

THURSDAY

H.S. Basketball

Class 1A District 2 Tournament (at Lamar Community Building) (girls/boys), TBA

Class 2A District 6 Tournament (at Tiger Gym) (girls/boys), 4 p.m.