The Cheraw High School girls basketball team hosted a slightly-undermanned Edison team Thursday at the Wolverines Den.

The Lady Eagles had only six players and five of them played the entire game. But that didn't mean that they were going to roll over against the Lady Wolverines.

The game was tight for much of the duration before Cheraw finally pulled away late for a 47-37 win.

"Their two posts are pretty decent and Leah Anderson handles the ball pretty well," said Cheraw coach Roger Davis. "We still had a lot of fouls and we still have some things to clean up. We played well down the stretch and that got us the win."

Leah Anderson scored the first points for Edison, but Kenzie Bartholomew tied the score. Morgan McReynolds put the Lady Wolverines in front, but Leah Anderson tied the score, and Lanai Anderson scored three straight points for a 7-4 Lady Eagles lead.

Marisol Marquez scored for Cheraw to close the deficit to 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Sheridan Honey put the Lady Wolverines into the lead early in the second, but Leah Anderson split at the line to tie the score at 8-8. Bartholomew scored again for Cheraw, but Lanai Anderson made four straight free throws to give the Lady Eagles a 12-10 edge.

Heaven-Lee Marquez then scored seven straight points for a 17-12 Cheraw lead. Lanai Anderson made a pair of free throws, but Heaven-Lee Marquez hit a jumper. Lanai Anderson scored in the final minute to help Edison close to within 19-16 at halftime.

Leah Anderson scored to open the second half, but Heaven-Lee Marquez made one of two from the line. Bartholomew, Honey and Heaven-Lee Marquez all scored to give the Lady Wolverines a 26-18 advantage.

Lanai Anderson made a 3-point basket, and Leah Anderson made one of two free throws to reduce the Cheraw lead to 26-22. McReynolds scored again, but Leah Anderson scored two consecutive baskets to bring the Lady Eagles within 28-26. Heaven-Lee Marquez gave Cheraw a four-point lead, but KayDee Bannister made a short jumper, and Leah Anderson split at the charity stripe, and Cheraw led 30-29 at the end of the third.

KayDee Bannister gave Edison the lead early in the fourth. After the teams split at the line, Marisol Marquez made two straight baskets for a 35-32 Lady Wolverines lead. Leah Anderson scored again for Edison, but the Marquez sisters both scored, and McReynolds drained a three to give Cheraw a 42-34 advantage.

Leah Anderson again made one of two from the line. Heaven-Lee Marquez scored in the paint, and McReynolds made another trey to give the Lady Wolverines their largest lead of 47-35.

Lanai Anderson made two free throws to end the scoring.

Heaven-Lee Marquez led Cheraw in scoring with 19 points, and Leake was next with 10.

Lanai Anderson was Edison's top scorer, and Leah Anderson scored 15.

The Lady Wolverines also took a road win against Eads on Friday by a score of 35-27.

Cheraw (9-9, 2-2 High Plains League) will close out the season on Friday by hosting Granada. The first game begins at 4 p.m.

Cheraw 47, Edison 37

Edison — La. Anderson 4 9-11 18, Ke. Bannister 0 0-1 0, Ka. Bannister 2 0-2 4, Geiger 0 0-2 0, Le. Anderson 5 5-13 15. Total 11 14-30 37.

3-point goals — La. Anderson 1.

Cheraw — Bartholomew 3 0-0 6, Provost 0 0-0 0, H. Marquez 8 3-7 19, M. Marquez 4 0-0 8, McReynolds 4 0-0 10, Stoker 0 0-0 0, Honey 2 0-0 4, Allsworth 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-0 0, Scofield 0 0-0 0, Hernandez 0 0-0 0. Total 18 3-7 47.

3-point goals — McReynolds 2.

Edison 7 9 13 8 — 37

Cheraw 6 13 11 17 — 47

Fouls — Edison 7, Cheraw 23.

