The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Shannon Lucero, 42, was previously featured twice in 2016. He is an Hispanic male, 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a no-bond warrant for parole violation, which includes motor vehicle theft, and original charges of possession of a controlled substance, vehicular eluding, impersonation of a peace officer, first degree criminal trespass and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Samuel Jaramillo, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a warrant for a parole violation, which includes burglary and his original charges of second degree burglary-dwelling (2) and attempted escape (2.)

Those with information on the whereabouts of these individuals are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

A cash reward may be available if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Criminal mischief

A 2004 Chevy Silverado parked in the 4000 block of West Northern Avenue Thursday sustained $1,000 of unspecified damage.

In the 200 block of West Northern Avenue, an officer driving by a building owned by the state noticed what he believed to be a person sleeping in front.

Upon further investigation, there was no person, but rather blankets stacked in front of the door. The officer then discovered that the front door's glass had been broken, resulting in $500 in damage. The building was searched and cleared without incident.

Auto theft

A red 2016 Hyundai valued at $8,000 was reported stolen from the 2400 block of Seventh Avenue Thursday.

Burglary

From a shed in the 1700 block of Carteret Avenue Thursday, welding equipment and tools, with a combined value of $1,890, were stolen.

Arrests

Michael D. Johnson, 30, of the 1200 block of East 12th Street, was arrested Friday on a no-bond parole hold.

Leslie R. Maes Jr., 39, of the 90 block of Bonnymede Road, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree assault-strangulation.

Michael D. Dailey, 37, of the 900 block of Van Buren Street, was arrested Friday on a felony warrant for sex offender-fail to resister and placed on a no-bond a parole hold.

Arthur G. Chavez Jr., 41, of the 2600 block of Hollywood Drive, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance. He also had two failure to appear warrants, and warrants for littering and third-degree assault-knowingly/reckless injury.

Melissa L. Futamata, 19, of an unspecified address on East Eighth Street, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for assault on a peace officer, and on warrants for battery, third degree assault and harassment.

Rex T. Lile, 19, of Avondale, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond contempt of court warrant.

Tyla K. Langdon, 47, of the 3800 block of Carlile Avenue, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony contempt of court warrant.

Claudio A. Vigil, 18, no specified address, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree assault-peace officer.

Davian D. Montoya, 18, of an unspecified address on Pine Street, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond warrant for third-degree assault-knowingly/reckless injury, and on a fugitive of justice warrant.

Bernadino D. Montoya, 21, of the 4000 block of Wills Boulevard, was arrested Thursday on a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $5,000 bail, and on a failure to appear warrant, which carries $5,000 bail.

Adam Montoya, 19, of the 60 block of Brothers Lane, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for identity theft.

Derrick J. Montez, 34, of Las Animas, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Carl L. Lopez, 47, of an unspecified address on East 17th Street, was arrested Thursday on a protection order violation and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Danielle M. Jaques, 41, of the 2600 block of Hollywood Drive, was arrested Thursday on a contempt of court warrant, which carries $5,000 bail.

Ramon Rangel, 36, of an unspecified address on Vinewood Lane, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond warrant for harassment-strike/shove/kick.

Louis J. Lave, 61, of the 2300 block of Spruce St., was arrested Thursday on a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $10,000 bail.

Dusti D. Stephens, 35, of South Silt Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Thursday on no-bond felony warrants for escape and escape-felony conviction, and also placed on a parole hold.

Carmel W. Manzanares, 72, of the 1400 block of East Orman Avenue, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Brandon A. Lujan, 25, of Wetmore, was arrested Thursday on a contempt of court warrant, which carries $5,000 bail.

Michelle L. Mass, 27, of the 1900 block of Aspen Circle, was arrested Thursday on two felony failure to appear warrants, which carry combined bail of $15,000, and on suspicion of criminal impersonation, with no bail set on that count.

Jauan A. Perez, 26, of the 50 block of Dick Trefz, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

