The property manager of a residence where a man and the wife he is accused of murdering used to live said she tried to get Pueblo County Child Welfare to check the conditions at the home in the months before the alleged homicide had occurred.

Meg Wilcox said she is the property manager of a rental property that Rashad Jackson and Greythonia Jackson had been residing in with two of their children on the 1500 block of Spruce Street. Greythonia Jackson's body was left in an alley near an abandoned home in which they most recently were squatting. Rashad Jackson, 22, was arrested and faces a second-degree murder charge in her death.

Wilcox handles management for the Denver-area owners of the rental property.

The Pueblo County Department of Human Services issued a statement on Friday when asked by The Pueblo Chieftain whether anyone ever responded and went to the Jackson residence.

"While Pueblo County DHS cannot respond specifically to whether or not we initiated an assessment for any family due to confidentiality, we do follow a standard protocol," the department said. A county official said of utmost importance is protecting the two children involved in this case.

Wilcox said the couple hadn't paid their rent for close to six months and it got to the point where the landlord needed to evict them. Wilcox said the couple completely cut off contact with the landlord.

She said that during the time the tenants had cut off contact, she herself called Child Welfare twice and the landlord had called at least once to see if they could come out and check on things.

"We couldn't get in contact with (the young couple). We didn't know if they were in the house, if they left children behind, if they left pets behind. We didn't know what was happening in there," Wilcox said.

Wilcox said to her knowledge, nobody from Child Welfare ever showed up to the home. She said the landlord asked someone from Child Welfare for a case number and was told they couldn't give her one because they weren't sure if they were going to take the case and that they had to discuss it.

The only time anyone went into the home was when police came to evict the family, she said, and the conditions in the house were awful at that time with feces and urine everywhere.

And several days after the eviction date, Wilcox said she learned Greythonia Jackson, 22, had been killed.

The DHS said child welfare in the state of Colorado has a process in which it receives information through its hotline and then does a thorough screening of the information that it is provided in that phone call.

"This is where we gather all information that we can from the person or persons making the report (called a ‘referral’ once the information is completed)," the department states.

"The referral goes to a RED team (Review/Evaluate/Direct), which is comprised of multiple Child Welfare professionals to assure it meets statutory requirements for intervention or to see if it is ‘screened out’ because it does not meet statutory requirements. If accepted for assessment based upon meeting these requirements, we then assign mandated time frames for an assessment to be initiated and contact made with families. Once assessment is completed, if necessary and appropriate, a case may either be opened voluntarily or through a court dependency and neglect action."

Police also responded.

Sgt. Franklyn Ortega, the department's spokesperson, said police attempted a welfare check at the home but were not allowed into the house.

He said police did not pursue obtaining a warrant for the home.

"For a search warrant, you need several things, " he said. "Reasonable suspicion or probable cause a crime was committed is the start, and what you expect to find is another. We don't have any of that. That's why police were trying to make contact, and probably why we weren't allowed in."

The Jacksons' children are in custody of the Department of Human Services, according to police.

Rashad Jackson is being held at Pueblo County jail without bail.

