The Colorado State University-Pueblo Piano Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Zahari Metchkov, is excited to have the opportunity to share with the La Junta musical community their project Tearto delle Mani or Theater of Hands. With rich traditions of piano ensemble music, the CSU-P Piano Ensemble is dedicated to celebrating musical masterworks through keyboard performances and enriching and reinvigorating audiences’ love for music. Every Fall, the ensemble participates in the Pueblo Keyboard Arts Festival’s Monster Piano Concert (www.zaharimetchkov.org/festivals) where more than 50 pianists descend upon the CSU-Pueblo’s Hoag Hall and its seven grand pianos for an evening of musical camaraderie and celebration of the art of keyboard playing.



Teatro delle Mani explores the immense possibilities of the piano to render diverse musical tableaux and the theatrical athleticism needed to play works for piano with multiple pianists sharing the keyboard. The program will include compositions by Scriabin, Crumb, Chopin, Bach, Grainger, Benjamin, Yossifov, and Lavignac. Repertoire will be presented in a progressive pattern, starting with Scriabin’s Prelude for the Left Hand and ending with Lavigniac’s March-Galop for eight hands. Each work will be introduced, giving historical perspective and curious insides of the works. We are very grateful to the hospitality of Otero Junior College and Dr. James Lind.