DENVER — La Junta High School's Isaiah Gamez was looking to win his third straight state championship Saturday at the Pepsi Center. However, Woodland Park's Brady Hankin had other plans.

Hankin ended Gamez's hopes for a three-peat as Hankin won by an 11-6 decision in the 120-pound championship.

"It would have been really nice to get that third one," said LJ coach Brandon Coates. "He's done so much for us and for me personally. He's one of the best kids we've ever had in our program. It's so sad to see him go, but we look forward to what he's going to do in college.

"This whole senior class is just special," Coates added. "I don't know if we could ask for more from this weekend."

Gamez scored first with a takedown, but Hankin escaped and scored a takedown of his own. Gamez also escaped to tie the score at 3-3 at the end of the first period.

Hankin started on the bottom in the second period and quickly recorded an escape. He then took down Gamez to lead 6-3 at the end of the period.

Gamez started the third on the bottom, but scored a reversal to close within 6-5. Hankin got another escape and another takedown. Gamez escaped, but Hankin had another takedown to seal the win.

The Tigers had two additional placers in Mitchell Peabody, who was third at 195, and Benny Austin Gonzales, who was fourth at 220.

La Junta other four state qualifiers saw Wyatt Hoeppner eliminated in the third round of consolation at 182, Jeremiah Martinez exited in the second round of consolation at 113, and Benny Diego Gonzales (106) and Ryan Metzger (285) were eliminated in the first round of consolation.

The Tigers finished in a tie for 11th place with Woodland Park as both scored 64 points.

There was a tie for first place as Eaton and Valley both scored 105 1/2 points. Jefferson was a close third with 101, followed by Pagosa Springs with 99 1/2, Alamosa with 91, Bennett with 79, Weld Central with 72 1/2, Berthoud with 71 1/2, and Lamar and Eagle Valley both with 67.

The Tigers will lose several seniors from this year's team, but will return two qualifiers in Peabody and Benny Diego Gonzales.

"We're bringing back some more experience and we'll see how it goes," Coates said.

