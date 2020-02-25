The Pueblo police officers who fatally shot a man in April following an overnight standoff have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Daniel Gurule, 31, was involved in a police traffic stop the evening of April 26, 2019, and when the officer processed his information, he discovered that Gurule had an active arrest warrant for a traffic-related offense in Weld County, according to police.

The officer asked Gurule to step out of the vehicle, but he reportedly sped from the scene, causing a minor knee injury to the officer, who was standing next to the open driver-side door of the Ford Ranger driven by Gurule, according to court records.

A short time later, police tracked Gurule to a residence on the 1200 block of Bohmen Avenue and attempted to make contact with him.

At the scene, police discovered Gurule was armed with a handgun, and he reportedly refused to exit the home.

The police department's Special Weapons and Tactics team was then called to the incident, and officers negotiated with Gurule for several hours.

Around 3:30 a.m. the morning of April 27, the SWAT team deployed techniques, including the deployment of loud distraction devices, that prompted Gurule to rush from the residence.

Police said he aimed his firearm at a team of SWAT officers, and a total of eight officers fired at him.

Gurule was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers who fired their weapon during the incident included Chad Garcia, Marcus Juliano, Stephen Biggs, Gabriel Maldonado, Brandon Beauvais, Jason Smith, Nicholas Sappleton and Justice Shipp, according to court records.

In his ruling, District Attorney Jeff Chostner stated that based on the circumstances in the incident, officers were justified by the self-defense and defense of others provisions of state law in using the actions they employed. He said the officers had reasonable ground to believe — and did believe — that they were in imminent danger of being killed or sustaining significant injury.

"Given the facts and circumstances of the situation and the governing law, criminal charges against the officers would not be appropriate, and therefore no criminal charges will be filed," Chostner wrote.

