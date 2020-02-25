It's an uncommon request but a very common need — and local businesses, churches and community groups are being encouraged to ante up some rolls.

For nearly four decades, Pueblo Cooperative Care Center has sponsored a Toilet Paper Challenge: a fun but competitive way for donors to help bolster the center's stock of this most essential personal hygiene product.

Through March 31, challenge participants are encouraged to contribute as many rolls in hopes of earning the coveted "Porta Roll" traveling trophy, owned for the past four years by PB&T Bank. Last year, the bank, in conjunction with Western Paper, flushed all challengers to the throne by amassing 11,782 rolls.

"Every year, our center serves more than 38,000 individuals," said Corry Higbee, executive director of Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, 326 W. Eighth St. "Toilet paper is a basic necessity and every human being needs it. Interestingly enough, only a small percentage of the world’s population gets the luxury of having toilet paper. So we are very blessed in our country.”

With the competition, Higbee is hoping to see 50,000 rolls contributed through three divisions: church, business and community.

"We know that 50,000 is a lofty goal, but we also believe it is achievable and it will allow us to help more individuals in our health and hygiene program, the homeless shower program and the newly launched Nutrition On Wheels program for the home-bound," Higbee said.

There are, Higbee said, but two rules.

"No. 1 is you must have fun," he explained. "And No. 2, no one is allowed to contact the care center during the competition to find out if they are being rolled over by the competition."

On the care center's Facebook page and website, all challenge participants would be heralded as a "community champion" merely for participating.

"It doesn’t matter if you collect five or 5,000 rolls, you are making a difference to someone who is in need of help," Higbee said. "And if you've ever been in the situation of running out of toilet paper at a most inopportune time, you surely know that every roll matters."

In addition to the trophy, division champions would be treated to what Higbee terms “wiped out good morning pastries."

All collected rolls are set to be picked up by care center personnel on April 1, followed by tabulations, then the naming of champions.

For more information, Higbee can be reached at 543-7484 — or visit cooperativecare.org.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia