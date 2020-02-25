CANON CITY — A 38-year-old father faces four new charges after an illegal marijuana operation allegedly was discovered inside his home following the suspected vehicular homicide of his 1-year-old son on Jan. 23.

Isaac Bullard is charged with vehicular homicide, child abuse resulting in death, driving under the influence and careless driving. The victim was just shy of his second birthday, according to reports.

Following the accident, during which law enforcement authorities say Bullard allegedly ran over his son while reversing out of a driveway, authorities executed a search warrant at the home. As a result of that search, new charges were filed Tuesday, including illegal cultivation of marijuana, illegal extraction of a marijuana concentrate, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a marijuana concentrate and a special offender charge based on his alleged possession of a firearm during the commission of those offenses.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Bullard’s attorney, Doug Richards of Denver, said he was concerned about having media in the courtroom and continued to request secrecy for his client, who is free on a $25,000-only cash bail and has been admitted to a “facility” for a serious health issue. To accommodate Richards, Fremont County District Court Judge Lynette Wenner cleared the courtroom and also banned victim advocates from staying in the courtroom to hear the discussion about Bullard’s medical issue.

Wenner told Richards she needs an update on the medical issue.

“My client has not left the facility he is in now, and I received 200 pages of records from the first facility he was in, but I am still missing 100 pages of records,” Richards explained. “When I get those records, I will admit an exhibit related to the circumstances of his admission.”

Wenner said she would allow the exhibit to be sealed.

The cases would be called in court again March 24 for setting of a preliminary hearing. Wenner would allow Bullard to be present via phone.

According to a probable cause affidavit, surveillance footage from a neighboring home showed Bullard and the boy walking around the vehicle in the driveway. The footage then shows Bullard, “backing out of the driveway and backing over the boy,” according to the affidavit.

The footage showed Bullard returning about 14 minutes later picking up the boy, getting into the truck and leaving. Bullard took the boy to the main fire station, and the boy was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

According to a separate affidavit filed Jan. 24, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home and discovered 79 marijuana plants and an “elaborate closed-loop” butane hash oil extraction lab. The search also revealed the front room of the residence contained “a child’s sleeping area made out of a cardboard box.”

Agents also recovered an AR-15 and two other firearms.

