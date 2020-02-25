Does Pueblo deserve to be in pictures?

Gregory Howell believes so.

Howell is the founder of the Pueblo Regional Film Commission, a group of experienced industry professionals from Pueblo, Los Angeles, New York City "and just about everywhere in between," Howell said. Its mission is to tout Pueblo's unique architecture and historical charm to the motion picture, television and media production industry, in hopes of bringing a piece of Hollywood here.

And in return, adding substantially to city coffers.

"The interest in filming here is at a pitch fever for many reasons, including the state's location diversity, its overall cost productions savings, its proximity to New Mexico and the professional support from the commission," Howell said.

The commission's genesis can be traced back to 2018, when Harley-Davidson representatives used several locales as a backdrop for its international catalog. Realizing the potential that emerged from that photo shoot — which garnered worldwide attention — Howell set out to form a collective that would introduce Pueblo to a wider gallery of multimedia professionals.

"When the word about Harley-Davidson hit Denver, the Office of Film, Television and Media reached out to us and asked, 'How can we help?,' as we were the only area in the state that did not have a film office or film commission," Howell explained. "So we started to look at what we did have, and that's a huge network of film professionals, from the front of the camera to the back of the camera.

"And we decided we have what it takes to recruit film companies to come to Pueblo to shoot their productions."

A second part of the mission centers on forging a workforce to support that production through in-house education, training and certification.

Howell said Nick Gradisar, who offered his support from the Office of the Mayor, is on board with the commission, as are a host of partnering entities, including the Colorado Office of Film, Television, Media; Colorado State University-Pueblo and Pueblo Community College; Southern Colorado Economic Development District; Pueblo City-County Library District; Blo Back Gallery; and the Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School.

Howell serves as acting commissioner, with Dustin Hodge, creator of the national television series "Little Britches Rodeo," the film production unit coordinator. Howell and Hodge are joined by development team members Cathy Valenzuela, Mara Alexandru, Gradisar, Alan Lamberg, Tyler Shown, Sam Ebersole, Perry Perkins, Jeff Madeen and Laura Solano.

Howell praised the work of Lamberg, of the city's planning department, "for being a critical link in the inner workings of city government and how best to navigate Pueblo's new leadership structure."

Recognizing the vast economic development that can spring from a commercial or motion picture filmed in Colorado, Howell and Hodge recently visited the state capitol to drum up support for a new transferable tax credit bill for companies who film in the state.

On March 6, Howell will revisit the capitol for Cinema Day, speaking at a rally designed to encourage the passage of the transferable tax credit bill before it reaches the floor.

To further tout Pueblo's assets, the commission will make use of Reel Scout, a global platform that allows communities like Pueblo to list locations for scouts, directors, producers and other film-making professionals.

"This expensive program is paid for by the Colorado Office of Film Television and Media," Howell said. "Our new commission submitted Watertower Place as the first test location for Pueblo. We plan to partner with our local historical societies to select, photograph and submit to Reel Scout. Our goal is to submit 50 locations as part of our first collaborative effort."

Howell pointed out that in addition to a rich tapestry of eye-catching and one-of-a-kind architecture, the city's legacy is intertwined with the entertainment industry.

"In the early 1900s, Pueblo was home to 80 movie houses, featuring everything from vaudeville to talkies," Howell said. "Unfortunately, most of those of those buildings have been torn down. And the ones that still exist, and there are many, are either abandoned or forgotten.

"So we want to launch a feasibility study to look at the renovation and restoration of one of these historic theaters to serve as a new center of independent film in Pueblo."

The city has gotten a head start in the "film here" campaign, thanks to the locally produced "Into the Void" science fiction series — which saw Watertower Place converted to a green-screen sound stage — and "Forging the West," a 2016 documentary on the city's steel-making history, crafted by HaveyPro Cinema, in association with Historic Pueblo Inc.

Two festivals, the library district's 48 Hour Film Festival and the StoryMode Independent Short Film Awards, SISFA, continue to attract local and national filmmakers while highlighting the vast pool of creative talent the city and region offers.

On April 18 at Memorial Hall, "Into the Void," the product of husband-and-wife team Michael Gates and Laura Gates, will make its premiere as part of SISFA.

The Pueblo Regional Film Commission will be located in Watertower Place, 303 S. Santa Fe Ave., in the heart of the historic Grove neighborhood. More information can be obtained by calling 299-1492 or visiting pueblofilmcommission.org.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia