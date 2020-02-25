Pueblo West boys top Central and East

The Pueblo West High School boys basketball team avenged its only two league losses, topping Central and East last week to finish South-Central League play and the regular season.

The Cyclones beat Central 79 to 68 on Feb. 18 at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.

Pueblo West senior Taylor Harris scored a team-high 23, junior Xavier Hatch scored 21 and senior Nic Hanenberg scored 16.

The Cyclones then topped East 59-52 in overtime last Thursday.

Pueblo West senior Jimmy Wardle scored 13 points, Harris added 11 and senior Zach Reid chipped in with 10.

East (16-7 overall, 9-1 in the S-CL) won the S-CL title, while Pueblo West finished second at 17-6 and 8-2. Central was third with a 14-9 overall record and 7-3 league record.

The Cyclones secured the No. 10 seed in the Class 4A state tournament and will host the winner of the Sand Creek and Durango game at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pueblo West girls cap unbeaten league season

The Pueblo West girls basketball team finished the regular season with a 22-1 overall record and 10-0 record in the South-Central League.

The Cyclones visited Jim Ranson Court and defeated Central 73-29 on Feb. 18.

Pueblo West senior Hannah Simental lead all scorers with 19 points, sophomore Kate Gallery scored 10 and senior Maya Sanchez chipped in with 9.

At Mel Spence Gymnasium last Thursday, the Cyclones topped East 48-12.

Sanchez scored a game-high 13 points, junior Shayla Padilla scored 9 and Simental added 8.

Pueblo West earned the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A tournament and will play the winner of Denver West/Littleton at home at 7 p.m. Friday.

Swallows boys season ends in district tournament

The Swallows Charter Academy boys basketball lost its final two games of the season this past week.

First, SCA lost to Fowler 66-40 in Fowler on Feb. 18.

Swallows then lost 55-51 to Crowley County in the Class 2A District 6 quarterfinals.

The Spartans finished with a 7-13 overall record and 4-9 mark in district play.

Swallows girls lose to Las Animas

The Swallows girls basketball team lost to Fowler and Las Animas to end its season last week.

SCA lost 60-15 to Fowler in Fowler on Feb. 18.

The Lady Spartans then lost 39-29 to Las Animas in the Class 2A District 6 play-in game at Swallows Gymnasium on Friday.

In her final game for SCA, senior Jessie Vallejos scored a game-high 15 points.

SCA finished 4-16 overall and 2-11 in district play.

Pueblo West diver cracks top-20 at state

Pueblo West sophomore Hailey Garner finished 17th in the one-meter dive at the Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships held in Thornton last week.

Ganer scored 372.7, helping Pueblo West nab 4 team points.

This was Garner’s first year diving, and first time qualifying for the state championships.

Freshman Kenzee Pfeifer also qualified for state, but placed outside the top-20.

Pueblo West Wrestling places fifth

The Pueblo West wrestling team finished fifth at the Class 4A State Wrestling Championships at the Pepsi Center this past weekend.

Senior Nick Wilson placed third in the 145-pound bracket; junior Hayden Crosson placed third in the 160-pound bracket; senior Joseph Wicker placed fourth in the 132-pound bracket; and senior Dillon Derting finished 5th in the 182-pound bracket.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14