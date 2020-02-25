Pueblo West High School senior Hannah Simental was named South-Central League Most Valuable Player by coaches on Tuesday.

Simental, who has committed to play Division I basketball at the University of Northern Colorado next year, scored 16.3 points per game; averaged 4.3 rebounds; 2.4 steals; and led the Cyclones to its fifth league title and first since 2018.

The sharp-shooting guard also surpassed the 1,500 career point total mark and 200 made 3-pointers mark earlier this season.

Simental joins older brother David and older sister Haley in winning S-CL MVP.

Pueblo West finished the regular season 22-1 overall and 10-0 in league play. The team secured the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A state championship.

The Cyclones highlighted the girls all S-CL team, also announced Tuesday.

Sophomore Gabby Louther was selected to the first team for the first time in her career.

Louther started most of the season for West, and was the Cyclones’ second-leading scorer with a 7.8 clip. She also averaged 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.

Senior Maya Sanchez and junior Shayla Padilla were named to the S-CL second team.

Sanchez, a guard, averaged 7 points per game and 1.5 steals. Padilla, a center, averaged 4.5 points per game and 4.8 rebounds.

For her defensive efforts, Padilla also earned a selection to the league’s all-defensive team.

2019-2020 SCL MVP: Hannah Simental, senior, Pueblo West

All S-CL First team: Gabby Louther, sophomore, Pueblo West; Jada Dupree, senior, South; Harlie Medrano, sophomore, East; Erin Mauro, senior, Pueblo County; Alicia Lest, junior, Central.

All S-CL Second team: Maya Sanchez, senior, Pueblo West; Shayla Padilla, junior, Pueblo West; Tyhjanae Penny, sophomore, Centennial; Chloe Keck, sophomore, Pueblo South; Rose Weimer, junior, Pueblo County.

Honorable Mentions: Grace Helzer, freshman, East; Haylee Herrera, junior, Pueblo County; Brennah Guerrero, senior, Pueblo County; Abby Gridley, senior, Central; Mariana Santistevan, freshman, Central.

All-defensive Team: Shayla Padilla, junior, Pueblo West; Erin Mauro, senior, Pueblo County; Jaylene Escajeda, senior, East; Chloe Keck, sophomore, South; Mary Sanchez, junior, Central; Nyheli Longoria, freshman, Centennial.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14