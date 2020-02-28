CANON CITY — A free U.S. Air Force Academy band concert featuring jazz and contemporary classical music is set for 3 p.m. March 8 at Canon City High School auditorium, 1313 College Ave.

“Freedom in the Groove,” will be presented by the Falconaires Combo and the Saxophone Quartet from the U.S. Air Force Academy Band in Colorado Springs. The concert will feature works by Thelonious Monk, Mulgrew Miller, Chris Potter and Ed Calle.

“The band’s very own Adam Ohlson and Joe Rulli will debut original compositions. The concert is free and sponsored by the Fremont County Community Concert Association,” said Marty Waite, concert association spokeswoman.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps