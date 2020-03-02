Taylor Harris was determined to extend his high school basketball career Saturday.

The Pueblo West High School senior helped lead the No. 10 seeded Cyclones past No. 23 Sand Creek 50-47 at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.

Harris had a team-high 11 points, but it was his rebounding, passing and defense along with his leadership that helped the team advance to the Class 4A Sweet 16.

Before the season began, Harris acknowledged that he’d do whatever it took to help his team win.

“Sand Creek knew our tendencies, so I knew I had to create for my team and just move the ball around,” Harris said. “We had guys step up and make some big shots. We did what we needed to do to pull it off.”

Harris and his team opened the season losing 85-75 to Sand Creek on the road. The playoff win came after Pueblo West topped Central and East to end the regular season.

The three wins all avenged earlier losses for Pueblo West.

“Our last week or so, we’ve been calling it our revenge tour after we got back and Central and East,” Harris said. “We owed Sand Creek one.”

Last year, Pueblo West was bounced in the round of 32 by Sierra at home.The Cyclones lost that game 64-56 ending their season prematurely.

Harris said losing that game served as motivation for pulling off the win over Sand Creek.

“It felt amazing,” Harris said. “I was having flashbacks from last year and so I wanted to pull this one off.”

The senior captain scored a team-high 16.3 points per game this season, leading Pueblo West to an 18-6 overall record.

Harris and company were ranked in the top-10 in 4A much of the season and improved on the early exit from last year’s playoffs.

Throughout the course of the season, the team played a fast-pace, uptempo brand of basketball.

“Most of our games this year, we’ve been undersized,” Harris said. “So being able to push the ball up and down the court quicker than a lot of teams gave us an advantage. We score a lot in transition and that gets our shooters into a rhythm.”

In beating Sand Creek, Pueblo West advanced to the Sweet 16. There, the Cyclones will face No. 7 Harrison. In the two teams’ Dec. 19 meeting, West won 65-62 after Jimmy Wardle hit a game-winning 3-pointer.

With momentum on their side, Harris said the Cyclones will continue to push the pace of the game.

“We have momentum coming into the game,” he said. “If we continue to push the pace and play as a team, we’ll come out and come out firing.”

A win over the Panthers places West in the Great 8.

Harris said continuing the team’s run is what he and his teammates have yearned for all season.

“That’s been our ultimate dream all year,” Harris said. “Now we have to our first win out of the way. We’re not celebrating yet. We’re going to keep this momentum going and stay focused.”

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14