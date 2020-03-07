A 49-year-old man involved in a motorcycle crash in Custer County died Saturday.

Micheal L. Van Winkle, a resident of Aurora, died after he was ejected from his 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle near Milepost 4 on Colorado State Highway 165 around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol. After missing a left turn, Van Winkle had fallen down an embankment, hitting a nearby boulder.

The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

