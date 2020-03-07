Planetarium sets

programs Tuesday

The Christa McAuliffe Planetarium is showing "Secrets of the Sun." This feature is an in-depth look at the star that powers all life on Earth.

Also David Furry presents "What's Up in the Sky" for March and discusses the Vernal Equinox. There also would be a short presentation on Easter.

The programs are scheduled at 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday at the planetarium located in Centennial High School, 2525 Montview Drive.

Cost is $5 for adults, $2 for students and those under 5 are free.

Only cash or checks accepted.