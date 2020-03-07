The archive vault at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library is a portal to the past. It pays homage to the heritage and culture of this small Southern Colorado community.

“I’ve always called it 'the gold mine on the hill' because of all the riches here and that fact that you have to mine for it,” said Charlene Garcia Simms, genealogy and special collections librarian, standing in the shadow of plenty of collected Pueblo artifacts.

“It’s the mother lode. You can just keep finding and finding," she jokes.

Now the giant time capsule, completed with the construction of Rawlings Library in 2004, is set to get a historic makeover thanks to a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The $500,000 grant is a 3-1 match, meaning the district would ultimately have $2 million to improve preservation and access to the Special Collections Department on the third floor of the public library, said Nick Potter, director of community relations with the library district.

“We are really excited about this because it allows us to be able to build a facility that these archives deserve,” Potter said.

“We have thing here that are irreplaceable throughout our community and throughout our region.”

The vault houses local and regional artifacts, including: Kit Carson’s will; the 1868 first edition of The Pueblo Chieftain; more than 10,000 historic photographs of Pueblo and Southern Colorado region; rock art; and an archaeology collection spanning centuries.

It also has the pen that President John F. Kennedy used to sign a bill authorizing the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project when he visited Pueblo in 1962.

The vault even has stacks of Pueblo middle school and high school yearbooks. The history of the region is preserved behind one simple door.

“This grant is really special for the community and our district,” Potter said.

It would help with a project to expand workspace for library staff and the vault itself, while adding updated climate control and fire suppression systems to the storage space.

The special collections department would also start digitizing audio tapes and special documents, Garcia Simms said.

“We are so excited that we will be able to preserve things the way they should be,” she said.

The highly competitive grant selects only top-rated proposals, said John Walker, library district executive director.

“It signifies the vital role of the Rawlings Library special collections and archives to research about this region,” he said.

The district’s hope is that this grant will not only improve spaces for storage, research, digitization and programming, but that it will forge new pathways for the community to explore and connect with its roots and heritage, said Amy Nelson, special collections and museum services manager.

The grant is one of 32 National Endowment for the Humanities' Challenge grants awarded that are designed to leverage federal dollars to ignite an increase in private investment in the library district’s mission of providing publicly accessible well-equipped and maintained facilities, outstanding collections, and well-trained employees who provide expert service.

“We want to let people know that this vault is here. It’s truly a gold mine,” Garcia Simms said.

