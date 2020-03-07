Donna Alber gets goose bumps and teary-eyed when she talks about the thousands of women who were battered and suffered from domestic violence in Pueblo during her tenure as the leader of the Pueblo YWCA’s crisis shelter.

“We just did what needed to be done for each individual person,” the now 82-year-old retiree said as she recalled the history of the shelter with Gloria Romero, who worked alongside her for several years.

“There were happy stories and some that just made me cry. Domestic violence has always been here. It’s not just Pueblo; it’s a worldwide problem. For some cultures, it’s considered normal. But all we can do is offer our help and educate people about it,” Alber added.

Alber, who helped start the YWCA shelter in 1978, said despite sweeping changes in public attitude, she’s afraid that domestic violence will continue and the shelter will always be needed.

“It’s not going to end,” she said.

“It’s there for the women that need it. We don’t want to see that go away,” Romero chimed in.

Alber helped start the shelter in 1978: a time when the problem of domestic violence was a hidden one, often ignored by a society that preferred to look the other way.

The term “battered women” was almost unknown. Many of those who fit the label had no idea they were victims of a crime.

But soon after the shelter opened, Alber said its 32 beds began to fill up.

Alber wrote a federal grant application that won initial funding for the shelter in 1978. She also served as its director for a time before becoming director of the YWCA, the shelter’s parent organization.

“It started with a lady named Eileen Comisky, who has passed away since then. She was the recreation director at the YWCA,” Alber recalled.

“I went to talk to her about recreation for my Campfire Girls. I was district director for Campfire Girls. We got to talking and she told me that it was her dream to have a shelter for battered women. Now, I had never even heard of battered women at that point.”

Alber said she then realized that she had three friends who were battered women and she didn’t even realize it.

With help from other people at the YWCA, the two women set out a plan for the shelter.

“We went to an organization called Manpower — it was part of (President Lyndon B.) Johnson’s War on Poverty — to ask for money,” Alber said.

“It was because of Othell Ballage, who was a councilor there, that we got the money.”

Alber was able to get $75,000 to start the shelter.

“Can you imagine starting a shelter with $75,000? But we got it,” Alber said. “The ‘Y’ already had bedrooms, beds, dressers, sheets, towels, everything.”

According to an article in The Pueblo Chieftain, in its early days, the shelter received calls from women who would describe being thrown against a wall "for over-cooking a meatloaf or beaten black and blue for talking on the phone too long."

The YWCA started in 1897 and was incorporated in 1916 in a building on West Third Street.

“The building was flooded during the Great Flood of 1921. The Thatcher Family got the land and the house on the corner of 18th Street and Santa Fe Street. They used the house while they build the big building we have now,” Alber said.

The building was completed in 1935, Alber said. The facility’s popular warm pool was added a year later, but was closed two years ago due to significant structural issues.

“It’s a beautiful pool. There’s a group of people today working to raise money to have it to be refurbished," Alber said. "It was a very important pool. There were a lot of elderly people who used it every day.”

Alber said the shelter offered several programs through the years, including individual and group therapy for women. The shelter worked under three categories: battered women, transient woman and temporary housing for homeless women who had no place to go.

Two years after its inception, the shelter also provided a controversial program for the male perpetrators.

“We were the only shelter in the state of Colorado that did it. In fact, I got raked over the coals by the lady from the Boulder shelter because we had a statewide organization. ‘You don’t have women in the same building with men.’ 'Yeah, we do,'” Alber recalled of her conversation with the Boulder shelter’s director.

“They met in the parlor and we were lucky enough to have a counselor for them, who was a friend of mine. It worked out fine,” she added.

Alber said the person who held the whole thing together was Romero, who was hired as the housekeeper in the early '80s.

“I knew the minute I met her she was the perfect person,” Alber said.

Romero, who came from Denver, was a victim of domestic violence.

“I was so, so blessed to have Donna and all the counselors. Everybody there was so helpful. So God sent me to the right place,” Romero said, fighting tears.

Romero said helping those who were battered helped her to heal as well.

“She was wonderful with the clients and she held the whole thing together. She did everything. She maintained everything. She helped a lot of women,” Alber said.

“Between Donna, the board of directors and the staff, we all just worked together,” Romero added.

Alber said the shelter was blessed with an amazing staff.

“We still keep in touch,” Romero said, noting that the shelter never turned anyone away.

“Even the men. If they were hungry, we’d make them sandwiches. We’d feed them. We’d help people with gas money. We were always on the phone trying to find help,” Romero said.

Romero and Alber said the community helped in ways they couldn’t imagine.

“So many organizations and different people helped us all the time,” Romero said.

In 1990, Alber left the YWCA for a job at Parkview Medical Center. She worked there for five years. Later, she worked as a clinician for seven years with an insurance company that covered mental health.

She retired at age 65.

“There’s so many people that I remember. This summer, there were five of us that got together. We had lunch and just started talking about the ‘Y’. My daughter was fascinated with all the stories,” Alber said.

“It was truly a great place to work. And it’s still about educating the community about domestic violence,” Romero said.

Alber said she still is in touch with survivors.

“I saw a woman several years ago in line at the grocery store. The women remembered me. I recognized her and she said very loudly, ‘This woman saved my life.’ And I started to cry. It still makes me cry,” Alber recalled.

“She wanted everyone to know. And I told her we helped her because of this wonderful staff we had at the shelter. She then told me, ‘You people saved my life.’ That’s important to us. We helped so many women and children.”

