Sometimes the smallest of kindnesses can have a profound impact on a person's life.

For your consideration today, the story of Puebloan Bobby Brown, 67, who was distraught when he learned of the passing of Ray Pusedu earlier this month.

Brown wasn't related to Pusedu, nor was he linked to the many significant contributions Pusedu make to the Pueblo community.

In fact, their lives intersected for only a short time more than 50 years ago. But it was an intersection that Brown never forgot. For Pusedu, it was one of thousands of such kindnesses toward people, and he may or may not have remembered Brown or how he touched Brown's life.

Pusedu was an outstanding athlete at Central High School and the University of Denver, a Marine, and — along with his lifelong best friend, Sam Dazzio — a pizza man of renown in these parts.

The two formed Sam and Ray's Pizza, one of Pueblo's most memorable eating establishments. There ended up being a location on U.S. 50 just off of Norwood on Pueblo's East Side, but it was the original Sam and Ray's on Northern Avenue that was famous.

It was a tiny little restaurant in a tiny strip mall, right across the street from Mountain View Cemetery. Size can be deceiving. It was terrific pizza, and Dazzio and Pusedu were friendly guys who loved their customers and loved Pueblo.

Pusedu also was co-owner of CBS Lumber and the Red Dolly Casino in Blackhawk, a tiny establishment more famous for its incredible deal on prime rib than its slot machines.

Pusedu shared his success with Pueblo. He was a visionary board member of Runyon Field, spearheading numerous field improvements at the baseball complex. He's in the Runyon Field, Central High School and Greater Pueblo Sports Association halls of fame. He was an original founder of the Pueblo Italian Invitational Golf Tournament.

And he supported the city and its citizens in countless other ways, from sponsoring youth baseball teams to donating food for this or that cause.

But what does that have to do with one Bobby Brown, now 67 and soon to be 68? Was Brown a great ballplayer at Runyon? A slick blackjack dealer in the mountains? A manager at CBS Lumber? No, none of that.

Nearly 60 years ago, Brown lived a few blocks from Sam and Ray's, with only the cemetery in between. He grew up in a big room that housed dozens of other boys, because at the age of 9 and living in Montrose, things went bad in his family. So he and his siblings were sent to Pueblo's Sacred Heart Orphanage to live.

"I used to ride my bike from the orphanage, through the cemetery, over to Sam and Ray's," Brown recalls. "I would hang out there and I got to know the two of them, especially Ray.

"He used to give me pizza and other food — chicken, I think; it's been a long time — that I could take back to the orphanage and share with the other kids.

"And over time, we became friends. I would hang out there and we'd talk and he always was so generous with his time. I wasn't there just to get food; I really liked him and for a kid in an orphanage, to have someone like that who paid attention to you ... well, it was special."

The years went by. Pusedu became one of the community's greatest benefactors. Brown graduated from Roncalli High School and spent 38 years with the railroad.

And as so often happens, circumstances, distance and time affected their friendship, and the two went their separate ways.

But Brown never has forgotten the compassion shown to him by Pusedu, who was legendary in the community for thousands of such small acts of kindness. And Brown tried to pass it forward, treating people with respect and helping whenever he could.

"I was so sad when I saw that he had died," Brown said. "I'll never forget him."

