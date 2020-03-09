PHEF applications

coming due

Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation, which is committed to securing funds for scholarships and other educational support for low- to moderate-income students, is in the final stages of accepting applications for funding for the 2020-21 school year.

The application window will close on April 1, with the application process consisting of general identifying information, financial information obtained through the Free Application for Student Aid, qualifying cumulative GPA and essay questions.

Although there is only one application to complete to be considered for all cholarships, each has qualifying criteria and the software system will drive the application to the scholarships an applicant meets criteria for.

The following scholarships are available:

Isaiah Vialpando Memorial Scholarship; Anita and Pres Cordova Scholarship; Marty Ayala Memorial Scholarship; Mary and Miguel Flores Scholarship; PHEF Board of Directors Scholarship; PHEF Scholarship; Pete and Rose Aguilera Fund; PHEF-Pueblo Community College Panther Scholarship; One Step Forward: Break the Chain Scholarship; Pueblo County Scholarship; Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative; Pueblo County Board of County Commissioners Scholarship; and Career and Technical Education Scholarship.

All applications are reviewed by a committee comprised of PHEF board members, private donors, business leaders and representatives from Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University-Pueblo.

"All of the scoring is done through ‘blind scoring,’ where each applicant is not identified by name and is randomly scored by two reviewers for an average score," explained PHEF foundation director Janelle Quick. "This allows the process to be fair and equitable to each applicant. The four components to scoring are GPA, financial need/estimated family contribution, community service involvement and essay responses."

Quick said while 800 students have started the application process, many have not completed it.

“It is great that we are seeing a large number of applicants starting the process, but it will be those who complete and submit a final application that will be considered for the funding," she said. "We know the financial impact higher education has on individuals and families, and we are here to help ease that burden.

"But the students must complete the application in its entirety: We don’t want anyone to miss out.”

In addition to high school counselors and college advisers, application support is offered through Upward Bound and TRIO programs at both PCC and CSU-Pueblo.

“You do not have to be of Hispanic descent to apply for funds from PHEF," Quick clarified. "We recognize all students in the Pueblo and Southern Colorado community need financial support and we are here to help.”

Quick said that while applicants must provide a Social Security number per requirements of the Colorado Department of Higher Education-Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Fund, "It is for reporting purposes and it is protected information within our system and only shared with the CDHE. It is not used for any other purpose.”

The scholarship application is available at phef.net/scholarships. For more information, write phef@phef.net or call 320-5596.

Vicla motorcycle run

A fundraiser for the Isaiah Vialpando Memorial Scholarship, the May 16 Vicla Run, will see riders stop at locales across Pueblo in memory of the promising mariachi musician and student senselessly murdered in 2015 at the age of 20.

Here, in order, are the run's stops: 1) Klamm Shell at 10 a.m. for a group photo and blessing of bikes and riders; Chuck's Tavern; T's Bar; Classic Qs; and the Brass Saddle at 3:15 p.m. for a Mexican food plate, raffles, auction, and sale of patches and T-shirts. The Azucar Band will perform there from 4-7 p.m.

For more information, call 543-8933 or write s804flmcordova@icloud.com.

Parkview Foundation

scholarship

As the Parkview Foundation believes in strengthening the community one student at a time, it is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 scholarship program through a new form submission system, Kaleidoscope.

Scholarships are awarded to employees and students in the community pursuing degrees in nursing, acute patient care and non-clinical health care programs. The impact of the scholarship program is significant for sustaining a strong health care workforce in our community.

The deadline to apply is May 31, and applications must be submitted through Google Chrome.

For additional information visit parkviewmc.com/scholarships or call Tiffany Vigil at 584-4526.

Veteran and community

job fair at CSU-Pueblo

The Military and Veteran Success Center at Colorado State University-Pueblo has joined with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the Pueblo Workforce Center and more than 40 community-minded businesses to host the third annual Veteran and Community Job Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Occhiato Student Center Ballroom.

The recruiting event is designed to connect veterans, military members, their families and a patriotic community with a wide variety of job opportunities. Event organizers stress, however, that a military background isn't a requirement to participate, and employers are seeking workers from entry-level to experienced or supervisory.

“Whether someone is ready to make a major career transition or simply wants to explore their options, they will find employers at the event who will be interested in talking with them,” said Dana Rocha, director of veterans affairs at CSU-Pueblo.

“Job seekers should keep in mind that the recruiters will be closely screening applicants,” added Matthew Broker, regional veterans employment representative for Pikes Peak and Pueblo Workforce Centers. “Attendees should be personable and ready to summarize their skills in an exciting environment.”

Job seekers are encouraged to target their resumes to the jobs they are applying for. A resume builder tool is available at jobscan.co/resume-builders.

Rye FFA

fundraiser

The Rye FFA will host its sixth Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry and silent/member labor auction at 6 p.m. March 18 at the school cafeteria.

For $10, guests are entitled to "all you can eat" Rocky Mountain oysters, fried chicken, beans, cole slaw and dessert.

The silent auction will run throughout the dinner and for half of the live auction. As part of the live auction, FFA students will donate to the highest bidders eight hours of work around the farm/ranch, home or other area.

For tickets or information, call 252-2911.

