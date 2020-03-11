Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday signed a bill into law that allows veterans to more easily access state parks free of charge. The bill was authored by state Rep. Bri Buentello.

“This simple new law will ensure that those who have served our country don’t face barriers and red tape when visiting Colorado’s State Parks,” said Buentello, a Pueblo Democrat. “With Fishers Peak in Southern Colorado becoming our newest State Park, this law could not have come at a better time. I’m proud that we were able to deliver a win for Colorado’s veterans today.”

Currently, Colorado veterans who display a disabled license plate receive free access to Colorado’s state parks or recreation areas. Veterans who cannot — or do not — drive are unable to take advantage of free state park access. Now, under SB20-069, disabled veterans will be able to enjoy free access to Colorado’s state parks without having to first acquire a license plate. It was previously passed by the House by a vote of 60-0.

rlopez@chieftain.com

Twitter: @lopezricardojr