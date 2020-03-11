Sixteen more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Colorado on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total number of presumptive positive cases to 33.

None of the new cases are in the Pueblo area; the closest patient is still in the Colorado Springs area, according to data from with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The news comes after Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday — when 17 positive cases were reported statewide — in a move that would increase Colorado's testing capacity and expand paid leave options for workers placed in quarantine or isolation.

Most of the new cases announced Wednesday were reported in the Aspen area, where of nine cases in Pitkin County, six involve two Australian visitors and their associates.

"Six individuals are part of a social circle of people who had contact with a woman who was visiting Aspen and returned home to Australia, where she tested positive for COVID-19 last week," according to a statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The department also said it has reason to suspect Colorado is now “seeing limited community spread.” The state lab has completed test results on approximately 300 people in Colorado since Feb. 28.

As Colorado and the U.S. report more cases of coronavirus, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is galvanizing its relationship with community organizations to quickly communicate updates to the public.

The department is creating — and would lead — a Unified Message COVID-19 group, whose goal is to share timely, accurate information to the public.

“Most developments related to the COVID-19 outbreak will be disseminated by PDPHE via local media and social media, with local agencies playing a supporting role,” the department announced Wednesday. “PDPHE is also in regular contact with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to obtain relevant information.”

Participants include: American Medical Response; the city of Pueblo; the Pueblo Fire Department; Colorado State University-Pueblo; Parkview Medical Center; Pueblo Community College; Pueblo Community Health Center; Pueblo County; the Pueblo County sheriff's office; the Pueblo Police Department; Pueblo Water; the Pueblo West Metropolitan District; Districts 60 and 70; St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center; and 2-1-1 at the Senior Resource Development Agency.

"I am working collaboratively with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment to monitor the situation," Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, CSUP started sharing regular updates campuswide at www.csupueblo.edu/coronavirus. For the last two weeks, under the direction of President Timothy Mottet, the school’s six-member executive council has been meeting daily. All nonessential university-sponsored international travel by faculty, staff, and students is suspended, while nonessential out-of-state travel is discouraged.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting severely sick from COVID-19, including people over 60; individuals who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease, or diabetes; and people over 60 with chronic medical conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The organization has released a set of recommendations that addresses infection prevention and control measures, which include reinforcing sick leave policies and urging health care providers not to report to work when ill.

At least 15 of the 33 patients in Colorado are over 60, according to data from the state health department.

Some local nursing homes might choose to restrict visitors during the outbreak, said Sarah Joseph, the public information officer for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Based on what has occurred in Seattle, it is not surprising,” she said, referring to the Life Care Center nursing home in Washington state, which has seen at least 13 coronavirus-related deaths, and where a third of the center's 180 employees are out sick with symptoms consistent with coronavirus, according to The Associated Press. A federal strike team of nurses and doctors is helping care for 53 patients remaining at the center.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing $9.3 million to Colorado to fund its response efforts. The money is a result of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, which President Donald Trump signed Friday to secure $8.3 billion to fund local- and state-level efforts across the U.S.

“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar told reporters Wednesday.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas contributed to this story.

rlopez@chieftain.com

Twitter: @lopezricardojr