As the state's lab identified 49 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday afternoon, the Colorado High School Activities Association suspended all spring sports and activities until early April to address concerns surrounding the pandemic.

The 2020 spring sports season — including all practices and competition — the state speech tournament, and student leadership's Advisor U are suspended through April 6. All music festivals are canceled through April 6. The decision to continue practices and competition on Thursday was left up to local districts, and Districts 60 and 70 canceled them.

"We opted to err on the side of student safety and cancel," D60 athletics said in a tweet.

"I'd rather be on the fields with my boys," said Joe Vigil, head baseball coach at Pueblo Centennial High School."We have to do what our bosses tell us.

"We've put in a ton of work leading up to this point and have a great group of kids. We will stay active, and the kids will be focused — so when it's go time we roll."

Classes at Districts 60 and 70 continue to operate on their normal schedule.

District 60 says it would make updates throughtout the week focusing on measures taken at its schools at www.pueblocityschools.us and social media.

District 70 in Pueblo County is suspending all extracurricular activities, including athletic practices, "parent teacher conferences, academic events, arts and drama events and performances, and any other club events that take place before or after school." Updates are available at www.district70.org.

Community parks and recreation events that take place inside a District 70 building are also suspended, as well as church or other outside sports club events that take place inside a district building.

None of the new cases are near Pueblo, Otero or Bent counties; the closest patient still is in the Colorado Springs area. Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday, when 17 positive cases were reported statewide. The first two cases were reported a week ago.

