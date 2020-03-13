Son accused of killing Maria "Mary" Cuevas-Garcia and dismembering her

The human remains found in a trash bag near the Arkansas River Tuesday are those of Maria "Mary" Cuevas-Garcia, whose body was dismembered, put in a suitcase and thrown into a dumpster at a car wash in Pueblo's South Side — allegedly by her son after her death in October.

Anthony Cuevas, 36, of Monte Vista, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

A volunteer group cleaning up the south bank of the river Tuesday morning reported the remains to a park ranger, who called police to an area near the 200 block of Howard Street around 10 a.m.

The bag was found on a steep embankment south of the river's bike trail.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter identified the remains Friday.

Police said after her death in October, the 58-year-old woman's head, along with both hands and feet, were severed from the body. Authorities had been looking for the rest of Cuevas-Garcia’s remains ever since.

"First and foremost, we are happy to locate those remains for the family," Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said Friday. "Now there is some additional evidence to build a case."

Ortega said detectives put in a lot of effort to find the rest of the victim's remains.

"They were searching all over the place and they were following any tips they had. Sometimes, you just get lucky," Ortega said.

Although Anthony Cuevas never told police where his mother’s remains were, he is suspected of putting his mother's body in a suitcase and throwing it into a dumpster at a car wash in the 3900 block of Ivywood Lane. Police the suitcase on Oct. 17.

Police say they have surveillance video of the suspect pulling a suitcase out of the trunk of the blue sedan and then throwing it into a dumpster as morning commuters pass by. The man then got in the car and drove off. Based on that footage, which was released to the media, the police department received several tips, which included potential leads on the suspect seen in the footage.

On Oct. 18, Cuevas was arrested at a local restaurant on suspicion of first-degree murder and for a parole violation.

Police reported in October that hours after the surveillance footage was captured, Cuevas sold his car — a 2018 Nissan Versa shown in the video — to Dionisio Metal & Iron, 700 S. Portland Ave., which cooperated with police.

A judge has sealed the case file against Cuevas, who is set to appear in court on April 3.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517