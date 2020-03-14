The La Junta School Board met Monday night with a bigger audience than usual as the elementary science fair winners displayed their projects.

The students introduced themselves and their projects. Superintendent Rick Lovato congratulated them for their efforts.

Board member Angela Ayala congratulated the parents and teachers who had helped the youngsters with their projects.

“It’s not easy,” said Ayala. “Thanks for those long hours you spent on these projects.”

Teachers whose students were represented are Angela Herrera, Regan Morlan, Jaye Senner and Kathryn Tracy.

In other business, City Councilman Ed Vela congratulated the science fair students on their projects. He also said the school needs to work on paving sidewalks for students who walk to the primary school. Lovato said the project is not workable for the schools to undertake. Grant and bond money are tied to the construction project.

School board President Dee Leyba suggested contacting City Engineer Darren Adame of La Junta and having the City of La Junta Youth Advisory Council look at the problem. The Youth Advisory Council is currently working on the Safe Routes to School project.

Also, suditor Gary Waller the school had a “clean” audit. Copies of the audit are available for study at the central office at Third and Raton.

Spring mreak is next week, so there will be no school activities at the library.

Calendars for next school year were discussed, with 160 days for elementary and 159 days for high school. The elementary school day is proposed to be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the high school days 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. The training or preparation days necessary for elementary teachers are different from those from high school teachers, so Lovato said he is willing to discuss a different calendar for elementary and high school teachers. The calendars will be publicized through the internet, the newspaper, and the Parent Teachers Organization before they are finalized.

Summer school will start June 19 and will consist of three weeks of five days each, 8:30-11:30 a.m. There also will be an enrichment program, which will not be in conflict with the library’s Summer Reading Program, but simply more access to books.

All the present principals, including the two new ones, were offered contracts. They are: Julie Miller, K-2 Primary School; Claudia Apodaca, 3-6 Intermediate School; Dan Nuschy, 7-12 Junior/Senior High School; Ken McNerney, Tiger Trades Academy. Administrative Assistants are Merinda Reisch, business manager; and Jill Dellinger, executive assistant.

