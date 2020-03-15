DENVER — A group of anti-government activists who waged a campaign of harassment against at least four Pueblo County officials are in prison for violating state laws.

The activists targeted the officials during a three-year period, ending when a statewide grand jury indicted the activists in 2017.

The harassed officials included Pueblo District Court Judges Deborah Eyler and Kim Karn, District Attorney Jeff Chostner and Sheriff Kirk Taylor.

Participants who waged the harassment campaign sometimes are known as "sovereign citizens." The FBI characterizes members of that movement as anti-government activists who contend "they are separate or 'sovereign' from the United States (and contend) they don't have to answer to any government authority."

The harassment typically took the form of filing, in the office of county clerks and recorders, phony documents against the officials. One type of phony documents was purported liens against homes of the officials. A lien is a financial claim on property that prevents the owner from selling the property until the amount of the lien is paid to the holder of the lien.

"They attempted to put a lien on my home," Taylor recently told The Pueblo Chieftain. "They tried to extort me for $100,000.

"Even sheriffs have taken mortgages and we have credit ratings. Liens can be negative factors in credit ratings."

Eight of the activist defendants were convicted in 2018 in Denver, in a case that received limited public attention. Chostner called the case to the attention of The Pueblo Chieftain.

The Colorado Attorney General's Office prosecuted the indictment, which was in Denver District Court. Taylor said he, Eyler, Karn and Chostner testified as prosecution witnesses.

In addition to Pueblo County officials who were targeted, the indictment also accused the activists of harassing and retaliating against public officials in Denver, Boulder and Gilpin counties.

The defendants lived in the Denver area — but had axes to grind in court cases in each of the counties.

The eight were charged with such crimes as criminal extortion, attempt to influence a public servant and retaliation against a public official.

The indictment alleged the defendants "made a substantial threat to confine or restrain, cause economic hardship to, cause bodily injury to, damage the property of, damage the reputation of (the officials)."

The activists falsely claimed to be judges and administrators of a "people's grand jury."

In one instance in 2016, some in the anti-government group issued a phony "arrest warrant" against Karn, calling for her to be put on trial.

The indictment alleged that one of the anti-government participants, in a conversation that was recorded, stated that if Karn did not appear for trial, they could "go and grab her, haul her ass down here."

The harassment against the judge stemmed from her presiding over a domestic relations case and a real estate case, which were of interest to the activists or people connected to them.

The activists filed a document accusing her with embezzling funds, and demanding that she resign. "Failure to do so will be treated as an act of ... insurrection and sedition," the document said.

It was followed by the phony arrest warrant. "They commanded me to arrest Judge Karn," Taylor said. "I did not do what they commanded me to do."

The sheriff received a demand that he resign for allegedly committing crimes. That notice used the same language about failing to resign would be treated by the activists as an act of insurrections.

In other instances, Chostner was the target of phony documents signed by the activists.

The defendants were sentenced to varying prison terms, the longest being 38 years, according to the attorney general's office.

At least one of the convicted activists has filed a notice of appeal from a prison in Canon City.

The eight are Bruce Doucette, Stephen Nalty, Janis Blease, Steven Byfield, Laurence Goodman, David Coffelt, Harlan Smith and Brian Baylog.

