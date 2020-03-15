The Pueblo County coroner has identified a man who a sheriff's deputy shot and killed Saturday during a pursuit as Jesse Cedillo, 20.

At around 7 a.m. that day, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office got a report of an armed man driving a stolen car. The man had almost driven into a deputy before hitting a pole in an alley near Quincy and Colorado streets, where he began to run from the crash.

The sheriff's office said the man showed a handgun as he was running along East Pitkin Avenue before he was shot and killed. The deputy is on paid administrative leave as the Tenth Judicial District Critical Incident team conducts an investigation, as it does in any law enforcement-involved shooting.

