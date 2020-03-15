Ski county shuts down; Legislature halts session

The state's lab reported 30 new presumptive positive cases in Colorado on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 131.

There remains one case in Pueblo: a man in his 30s announced Friday. One person in the Colorado Springs area has died in the outbreak. No cases have been reported in Bent or Otero counties. The state lab has completed test results on 758 people since testing started Feb. 28.

The Colorado Legislature paused its session this weekend over fears of the outbreak.

The Legislature passed a resolution to take a two-week recess. It comes 67 days into the 120-day legislative session, with the budget and several bills pending or yet to be introduced.

"We made an important bipartisan decision to protect the health and safety of state employees and the community at large,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo.

“I am proud that we were able to come together and rise to the occasion in solidarity. This is an unprecedented time in recent history and the decision to recess our session is not one we take lightly. But participation in the process is foundational to our democracy and we will not do the people’s work without their critical input.”

Lawmakers are also asking the state Supreme Court for clarity on whether the session must be conducted over 120 consecutive days, or if they can continue the session where they left off.

“The important work being done at the Capitol depends on both legislators and the public. With that in mind, we feel that it is in the best interest of all Coloradans to recess the session until citizens can safely participate in their democracy,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder. "This is an incredibly solemn moment for our state and frankly, the world. So I am grateful that we are acting in unity during this difficult time.”

Also this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order suspending operations at downhill ski resorts for a week.

"For those who depend on employment in our Colorado high country, the uncertainty of how long they will be out of a job is terrifying," he said. "It is with a profound sense of pain and grim responsibility that I take the agonizing action that this moment demands."

