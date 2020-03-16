The Colorado High School Sports Activities Association announced Thursday that all spring sports and activities will be postponed until April 6 due to growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19-pandemic.

According to a press release on CHSAAnow.com, the pandemic will be monitored and “key decision makers from around the state” will determine if, and when, to resume the spring season.

The postponement includes the state speech tournament; Advisor U and the cancellation of all music festivals until April 6.

The release stated that an outreach with state athletic directors will be conducted at a date that will be announced.

For many teams and schools, spring sports were slated to start March 12. CHSAA allowed those contests to be played per local school district’s discretion.

The postponements will directly impact student athletes at Pueblo West High School and Swallows Charter Academy.

Pueblo School District 70 decided to postpone those contests until a further date.

“The most difficult part for me was to literally see the disappointment in the student-athlete’s eyes when they were informed that the season was going to be cut short,” said Zach Odell, athletic director at Pueblo West High School. “I’ve personally seen the blood, sweat and tears they’ve put into training; lifting; and running for months to prepare themselves for their seasons.

At West, we have almost 400 athletes playing a spring sport and to have a portion of a season taken away can be devastating.

But, as I explained to several athletes, overcoming adversity is a big part of sports and life. They can only worry about what’s in their control and be ready to get after it when the time comes.”

Swallows Charter Academy athletic director Ethan Ward shared in Odell’s disappointment.

He too said he understands the severity of the situation, but also understands how the kids feel about the postponement as well.

“I’m sure the decision to postpone spring sports was not an easy one for CHSAA to make,” Ward said. “And, while kids and parents are disappointed about not having practice or games, we understand why it happened and support the efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

According to the CHSAA press release, the governing body’s commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green convened a digital conference with more than 50 administrators to help arrive at a consensus decision.

The move is inline with several other states’ high school activities associations, as well as the NCAA - which canceled the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments Thursday.

The National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and Major League Soccer have all suspended play until further notice.

In addition to suspending spring sports, all classifications of high school basketball state tournaments were canceled late last week.

As of publication, there is no word on canceling spring sports. They are expected to resume on April 6.

