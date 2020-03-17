Students can pick up a free Grab n’ Go lunch daily at seven locations throughout Pueblo West.

Pueblo West students on spring break this week are invited to take advantage of Grab n’ Go meals offered by District 70 at a total of seven locations throughout Pueblo West.

Meals are offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday at Liberty Point Middle School, 484 S Maher Dr.; Desert Sage Elementary, 935 S Palomar Dr.; NorthPoint Estates Mobile Home Park on Spaulding Avenue; Saxony Apartments on Saxony Drive; Stonegate Village Apartments on Spaulding; and Pueblo West Campground, 480 E. McCulloch Blvd. In addition, meals will be delivered at noon only to Joe Martinez Mobile Home Park on Joe Martinez Boulevard.

Meals will include lunch and breakfast for the next day. Meals will be distributed at the bus loops of each school or delivered by bus to the other locations as there will not be access to the school buildings, said Todd Seip, District 70 public information officer.

Any student under the age of 19 will receive a meal bag. Parents or guardians can purchase a meal bag for $3.

Parents should contact 719-295-6535 or email food@district70.org to secure a meal. Students must be present to receive a meal.

