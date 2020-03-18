March 17, 2020

After much deliberation and discussion of how best to address the many needs of our students and staff members during this difficult time, Fowler School District R4J has made the difficult decision to utilize remote learning and close all of our school buildings through April 3, 2020. This was not an easy decision and it was not taken lightly. We know it will present challenges for our students, our staff, and many families, but feel that it is in the best interest of our entire community, state, and country to close our buildings, activities, and gatherings. Allowing for social distance during this time will help flatten the curve on COVID-19 cases and help prevent our health care facilities from being overwhelmed.

Please note that future recommendations from local, state, and federal health officials may cause us to close for even longer, so we strongly encourage families to plan for a longer closure, if needed. Please continue to check www.fowler.k12.co.us for updates as they become available.

Academic Plan

We realize that this decision changes plans for the spring semester. We are currently working on plans for remote learning and we will share that information as soon as possible via SchoolRush, Facebook, and www.fowler.k12.co.us. Please expect additional information by March 23. Families who need internet can contact Spectrum at 1-844-488-8395 to set up free access for 60 days.

Breakfast & Lunch

Fowler Schools is developing a plan to provide free meals to students. Families will be able to pick up breakfasts and lunches each day 7:30 – 9:00am in the drop-off lane at Fowler High School starting on March 23. We will provide information and updates as soon as possible via SchoolRush, Facebook, and www.fowler.k12.co.us.

Buildings and Extra-Curricular Activities

ALL district buildings, including schools and administrative offices, will be closed to the public, effectively immediately thru April 3, 2020. ALL extra-curricular activities scheduled during the dates of closure are cancelled. We will make every effort to reschedule any cancelled activities as the ever-evolving situation allows. We will keep the ‘Activity Calendars’ updated at www.fowler.k12.co.us.

Additionally, as of today, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced the extension of their suspension of spring sports through at least April 18 and the cancellation of several activities. The update can be found at https://chsaanow.com/2020-03-17/spring-sports-postponement-extended-to-april18-hall-of-fame-music-events-cancelled/.

Going Forward

We are going to make our best efforts to make the best of this situation while prioritizing the health and well-being of our students, staff, community members and their families. We know that there are still a lot of questions. We are working hard to learn more and provide answers. We will continue our efforts to make sure you are as informed as possible via SchoolRush, Facebook, and www.fowler.k12.co.us. Please continue to check www.fowler.k12.co.us for more information as this situation continues to progress.

For district-specific questions, please contact me at 719-263-4224 or alfie.lotrich@fowler.k12.co.us. For COVID-19 questions, please contact the Otero County Health Department at 719-383-3040.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!

Alfie Lotrich, Superintendent/Elementary Principal

Fowler School District R4J

719-263-4224

alfie.lotrich@fowler.k12.co.us