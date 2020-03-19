News from the zoo

The Pueblo Zoo is canceling or postponing any private events or gatherings through April 15.

This includes events such as birthdays, private parties, Behind the Scenes and keeper talks. Other events affected include:

• Earth Day activities April 18 and 22 are postponed.

• Brew at the Zoo, April 25, is postponed. Pre-purchased tickets will be valid for the new date which is to be announced.

For more information or to make a donation to the Emergency Fund, go to pueblozoo.org/covid.

The zoo's education team also has created the Pueblo Zoo Online Educational Resources page on Facebook that offers resources for families who are looking for at-home activities. Stayed tuned to the zoo's social media channels to receive updates .

McDonald's to offer free meals

to hospital workers through March

The McDonald's at 800 W. Sixth St. is offering a free combo meal to hospital employees with an official hospital ID in the drive-through from now until March 31.

Due to the heightened concern regarding the spread of COVID-19, the Napier family — local owner/operators of this McDonald's location — would like to honor and give a special thank you to all the men and women who dedicate their lives to work in the medical field and are serving those affected by the global pandemic.

The requirements for redemption of this offer is one per customer and must be present with an ID to redeem.

San Isabel Electric

San Isabel Electric is suspending service disconnections and delinquent fees for both residential and commercial accounts until further notice for members during the coronavirus/COVID-19 emergency.

Members who have outstanding bills, who are laid off, furloughed or are having a difficult time paying their bills are encouraged to continue paying bills as they can to avoid accumulating high balances due. Members who have balances will have the option to be put on a payment arrangement plan.

Pinon rest area locations closed

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed both Interstate-25 Pinon rest areas.

I-25 Pinon rest area locations do not have running water that allows the public to wash their hands.

National Football Foundation

cancels event

The Colorado Chapter of the National Football Foundation has decided to cancel this year’s annual banquet that was scheduled for April 13.

Plaques, footballs and certificates have been procured for all of the selected recipients and the board is currently working on several ideas for distribution.

Refunds of table sales will be honored at 100%. No credit card orders have been processed. Several sponsors already have let us know that they would like the NFF to keep the funds and apply them to pursue its mission. Contact Dick DeWire at rdewire@aol.com for a refund.

Steel City Art Works

offers online art show

Steel City Art Works will feature the "Focus" art show through April, which showcases the Gallery’s in-house photographers.

While the Gallery is temporarily closed, everyone is welcome to view artwork online at Facebook/steelcityartworks or at steelcityartworks.org.

Pueblo Art Guild

to postpone show

The Pueblo Art Guild will postpone the Spring Show set to begin March 28. The show will be combined with the Miniature Show.

The Pueblo Art Guild Gallery, 1500 N. Santa Fe Ave., in the old stone boathouse in Mineral Palace Park will receive entries in the classes of professional and non-professional in the categories of painting, graphics, photography, mixed media and 3D for both shows on May 16-17.

Entry fee for members is $5 for each piece of artwork and $10 for nonmembers.

Bell Tower Cultural Center

FLORENCE — The Bell Tower Cultural Center, 201 E. Second St., will be closed until April.

No public gatherings will be held and the concert scheduled for March 28 will be rescheduled in 2021. Refunds for pre-purchased concert tickets will be available once the center reopens.

Solvisa Health

CANON CITY — Solvisa Health has opened up telephone and tele-health options for local residents in light of coronavirus fallout.

In response to the need for services Solvista will deliver help remotely. Community members can reach all Solvista Health offices 24/7 at 719-275-2351 and schedule a time to speak to a counselor about the impacts being experienced.

Individuals can also text the statewide crisis line by texting TALK to 38255.

Fountain Creek Nature Center

The Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, in Fountain temporarily is closed to public access until April 6. The trails still are open to the public. For more information, call 520-6745.

The closing date if necessary may be extended.

Grab ’n Go meals available Monday

CANON CITY — The Canon City Schools emergency feeding program is set to offer Grab ’n Go meals from its mobile food truck starting Monday.

Free meals will be offered to anyone under the age of 19 from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Canon City High School’s student parking lot, 1313 College Ave.; 11:25 to 11:55 a.m., Canon Exploratory School’s front entrance, 2855 N. Ninth St.; 12:10 to 12:30 p.m., Harrison School, 920 Field Ave.; 12:50 to 1:20 p.m., Lincoln Elementary, 420 Myrtle Ave.; and 1:30 to 2 p.m., McKinley Elementary, 1240 McKinley St.

Park Service, BLM temporarily

suspend fees

The National Park Service temporarily has suspended the collection of all park entrance fees until further notice.

Updates about the NPS response to the coronavirus will be posted at nps.gov/coronavirus. Visitors need to check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

The Bureau of Land Management temporarily has suspended the collection of all entrance fees until further notice.

As a result, site-specific standard amenity and day-use fees at BLM recreation sites and areas will be waived for the foreseeable future. Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use, and use of special areas, will remain in effect.