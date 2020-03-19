Due to lack of tests, health officials are treating the cases as if they are positive.

CANON CITY — Fremont County Emergency Management officials have identified two “probable” cases of coronavirus.

According to Mykel Kroll, Fremont County emergency manager, “Based off reported symptoms and public health investigation; it has been determined that Fremont County now has two probable COVID-19 cases.”

Both patients are working with public health officials in the ongoing investigation to identify people that may have had close exposure. Due to lack of testing resources and to be proactive, the Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating these cases as if they were laboratory confirmed positive, Kroll said.

“We have activated the Fremont County Emergency Operations Center,” Kroll said.

“Health officials are reminding residents and guests to continue to take precautions to limit their

exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19 within the community. These precautions will also help protect people in our community who may be at the greatest risk for complications if they get infected,” Kroll said.

Residents are reminded to wash hands regularly, especially before eating or touching your mouth or nose; avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay at home if you are sick and cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Residents also should clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Those who get sick should call their health care provider if they have symptoms of a respiratory illness before seeking medical care in person. They will give you instructions on how to proceed.

“Most people with COVID-19 are experiencing mild illness. If you are not ill enough to seek medical attention please stay at home until your symptoms have resolved,” Kroll said.

Those with questions about the virus can call the Fremont County Information Hotline at 719-276-7421 or the CO HELP Hotline at 877-462-2911. Updates or changes in guidance will be posted

to https://www.facebook.com/FCDPHE/.

