Police are seeking two suspects in connection with a Thursday bank robbery.

At 9:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Wells Fargo bank in the 3000 block of Hart Road on a report of a bank robbery.

Two suspects wearing masks and dressed in dark clothing robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of money.

Suspect No. 1 was wearing sunglasses, a red mask, black shirt with white lettering of "Calvin Klein," gray gloves and black pants with a Nike logo on the left leg.

Suspect No. 2 was wearing a light black or gray shirt, black gloves and a black backpack.

No weapons were seen during the robbery.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Detective Fillmore at 320-6044 or the police department at 553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

A cash reward may be issued for information leading to a felony arrest.

Pandemic-related thefts?

The reaction to the ongoing pandemic crisis appears to have extended into the criminal world.

From a Loaf’N Jug in the 100 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. Wednesday, a suspect wearing not one but two hoodies stole paper towels valued at $3.58.

That same day, from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Calderwood Ave., $15 worth of toilet paper was stolen, along with a $200 suitcase.

Mailbox theft

On Wednesday, a resident of Everett Road went to retrieve his mail only to discover his silver mailbox, mounted with a black metal bar, missing.

The item is valued at $35.

Arrests

Dominic N. Medina, 20, of the 1500 block of East 14th Street was arrested Thursday on suspicion of menacing, and booked into Pueblo County jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jose Plasencia-Pino, 25, of the 1600 block of East 12th Street was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal trespass and vehicular eluding, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jennifer N. Read, 46, of the 4600 block of Thatcher Avenue was arrested Wednesday on two failure to appear warrants, which carry $5,000 total bail.

Sean P. M. OHara, 52, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond felony warrant for vehicular assault-DUI. He also was placed on a court hold.

Johnny M. Bowen, 47, of Telluride, was arrested Wednesday on a contempt of court warrant, which carries $5,000 bail, and also placed on a court hold.

Daimon J. Lanckriet, 26, no specified address, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond warrant for third-degree assault-knowingly/reckless injury.

Gabriel L. Saiz, 23, of an unspecified address on Aster Street, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond warrant for third-degree assault-knowingly/reckless injury.

Adam A. Montez, 35, of an unspecified address on Scranton Avenue was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond warrant for third-degree assault-knowingly/reckless injury.

Stephen A. Sanjuan, 40, of the 1600 block of Anthalie Street was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond contempt of court warrant.

Peter D. McGee, 38, no specified address, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree burglary, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance. He also had two failure to appear warrants.

Lawrence S. DeHerrera, 43, of the 1300 block of Stone Avenue was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond warrant for possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Gilbert P. Thomas, 33, no specified address, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of menacing and theft, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Richard L. Quintana, 35, of an unspecified address on West 11th Street was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond warrant for harassment-strike shove/kick.

Ralph A. Blankenship, 55, of the 2200 block of West 30th Street was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond felony warrant for controlled substance-distribution.

Ilene E. Torres, 51, of the 3200 block of Prairie Avenue was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond failure to appear warrant and on a warrant for battery.

James H. Cannon Jr., 49, of an unspecified address on Indiana Avenue was arrested Thursday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $10,000 bail.

Michael C. Flaherty, 38, no specified address, was arrested Thursday on two fugitive of justice warrants, which carry $3,500 total bail.

