According to Mike Nosko, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service out of Pueblo, there is a 60% chance for precipitation on Thursday.

Nosko, said that the chance for snow is low due to higher temperatures which show a high of 55 for La Junta. Rain is likely to fall throughout the day and there’s a chance of snow between 8 and 9 p.m.

High winds will also be a factor Thursday, with south southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph becoming north northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph possible in the morning. Those gusty conditions could also get as high as 50 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected during the morning.

The low for Thursday is expected to be 21, wind speeds should also die down as the evening progresses with a north wind of 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation during the evening is 40% and new precipitation of less than a tenth of an inch is possible.

To stay up to date with the weather across the Arkansas Valley you can visit weather.gov to learn more.

jconlan@ljtdmail.com