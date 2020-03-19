Health officials said Thursday that a 47-year-old Pueblo County woman has tested positive for COVID-19. She is Pueblo County’s second confirmed case in less than a week.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said an epidemiologist is currently conducting an investigation. People will be contacted if they are suspect to have had contact with the individual in question.

The announcement came as a mobile testing unit was underway at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. There were 100 tests available Thursday.

"That’s 100 more than what we have tested previously. We certainly have testing going on, but this will add 100 more. It gives us some surveillance of our community and will help us really understand what the prevalence is in our community," said Randy Evetts, the health director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

"This will allow us to make other decisions about strategies about other work we need to do in the community. It will help to inform our elected officials about their strategies as well."

A long line of vehicles streamed in and out of the testing zone. The process took about 5 minutes for each person. They were swabbed and their test kids were sent to the state.

"Their test may come back as soon as Monday, but that will depend on the volume of other testing in the cue " Evetts said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provided the lab for the testing, which got underway at the Colorado State Fairgrounds at 10 a.m.

Members of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, the U.S. National Guard, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol and the Pueblo Police Department also coordinated the event.

Members of the National Guard conducted the testing in full hazmat suits and masks.

The local health department has been working with physicians and the local medical community to identify the individuals in the Pueblo area who have the most critical need to get tested.

Only those who had a prescription from their health care provider were ale to participate in the tests.

"I think the fact that we needed to get a broader test base here in Pueblo was a concern to me and when we talked with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, they agreed with us," said state Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo.

Esgar was instrumental in bringing mobile testing to Pueblo County.

"I think this is going to be so important for us to get a pulse of what is happening in Pueblo and we don’t have that without a larger number of tests happening," Esgar said.

"And getting this testing is going to tell us there’s more than what we expected or there’s less than we expected, but at least it will give us answers. We have uncertainty right now and I think this is beneficial and helpful right now."

Evetts said more testing is being planned.

"This is a start. We have plans to do more; we just do not have it all together yet," Evetts said.

Evetts said as the pandemic continues to change daily, there are no plans in place for the community to be ordered to remain in their homes.

"At any time things can change. This is evolving quickly and we are getting new directives every day. As the information changes that could be on the table, but it is not on the table at this point" he said.

Evetts said as of right now, Pueblo health facilities have equipment they need in place.

"We’ve got additional orders placed for the future and we are just going to have to play it day by day,"Evetts said.

Mayor Nick Gradisar said citizens need to treat everyone as if he or she has the virus. He urged citizens to take precautions.

"We don’t know who has it. It is contagious and it’s something that can hurt people and cause even death for people who are at risk," Evetts said.

"We need to err on the side of safety."

Esgar said especially since there is a new case in Pueblo County, that local citizens -- if they haven’t already -- need to realize that the situation is real.

"This is happening. If they really take the precautions people have been asking them to take -- stay home; if you’re sick, quarantine yourself for 14 days; stay away from people if you can; and try to do work from home if you can -- I think we are going to pull through this together," Esgar said.

Evett said it has been exhausting for the local health agencies, but Pueblo is as prepared as any other community.

"That is why we have opened up and gone into unified command with the Emergency Operations Center. Sheriff (Kirk) Taylor and his team have been absolutely professional and have been willing to help us with whatever we need," Evetts said.

"We have the resources and we have the training in our community and we have the ability to continue to ramp up."

