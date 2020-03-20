The Pueblo County coroner has identified the woman police found dead near Dayton Avenue. earlier this week.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said the woman is Cendra Crumrine, 38, of Pueblo.

Pueblo police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Dayton Avenue at 8:16 a.m. Monday on a call about a deceased person.

Crumrine was located in the area. Detectives are investigating the circumstances of this death.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Detective Davis at (719) 240-0130 or Pueblo Police Department dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

