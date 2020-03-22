The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Monday that Colorado had 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, and that 1,216 as of Monday.

When asked about the effect of COVID 19 virus on the township of Fowler, Mayor Nathan Shultz said, “This is an unusual event, with a state of emergency coming from the federal and state government down. Usually a municipality declares it first, and it goes up. This one is coming from the top down. It’s a gray area whether we should declare one.”

He continued that in the case of a declared federal emergency, financial help could come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The effect here is on the restaurants," said Shultz. They closed voluntarily according to the governor’s orders. They are all doing take-out. Phat Willy’s is delivering, and maybe some of the others, too, but I saw Phat Willy’s ad this morning.”

A municipal court date has been postponed to April 15. He is in touch with the town board, but the next regular meeting of the board will be the second Monday of April.

In the meantime, the schools are on break like the rest of Otero County. The superintendents meet with Crowley and Otero County Public Health Director Rick Ritter on Wednesday. Everyone will be kept up to date on the www.oterogov.com website.