Frederick Richard Davison was welcomed home to heaven March 12, 2020,

in Colorado Springs, Colo.

He was born February 25, 1935 in Walsenburg, Colorado to Wilbur and

Sarah (Hill) Davison.

Fred moved to Las Animas, Colorado when he was young and worked on

the family dairy farm.

He married Shirley McGee in 1955 and stayed in love for sixty-four years.

In 1962 he began working for Williams Chevrolet in La Junta, Colorado and

continued as comptroller until he retired in 2005.

Fred is survived by his wife, Shirley Jane (McGee) Davison; his daughters,

Debbie (John) Martin and Sheree (Dan) Pauly; five grandchildren, and

eight great-grandchildren.

Private Visitation and Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado

Springs, Colorado will be held for family.

Memorial Service for family and friends will be determined at a later time.

