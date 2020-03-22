Tri-County Family Care Center will be sponsoring “Love & Logic” parenting classes, Tuesday evenings, March 24 and 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28. The six sessions will be held at Calvary Church (across from La Junta Tribune) 421 Colorado Ave., La Junta 5:30 to 8:00 pm with Debbie Chapman, Family & Consumer Sciences Extension agent, as presenter. The information given during the free classes will cover parenting for all ages of children. Purchase of the workbook is encouraged, but optional.





It’s never too late for parents to begin using the Love and Logic techniques, regardless of whether the family has a teenager or a toddler. Of course, the best time to start using Love and Logic is before the infant can walk. Our experience indicates that the ideal time to begin applying the techniques is when a child is 8 - 9 months of age. Even if children don’t understand spoken language, they do grasp the general ideas of what we say to them. No matter what the age of the child, the best time to start Love and Logic discipline, is now!



Please RSVP, if you plan to attend, by calling Tri-County Family Care Center at 254-7776 or e-mail harriet.tricountyfcc@gmail.com.



