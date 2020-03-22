Debbie Mulay loves kids because they are the future — but most importantly to her is that she just loves being around them.

"They just make me happy," the retired teacher said at a table in her North Side home in Pueblo.

"They energize me and they give me hope for what’s coming next especially during times like this when we are starting to feel depressed with this coronavirus. Getting out and helping others is probable the greatest reward for me."

Mulay, who was an educator in Pueblo County School District 70 more than 20 years, now is a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County.

She recently won the organization’s Volunteer of the Year award.

"I am very much excited. I feel appreciated because there are so many great volunteers that work for the Boys and Girls Club," Mulay said.

"I felt like I was undeserving of this honor because there are so many others that give all their time also. It’s always nice. I give a big thank you to everybody that volunteers especially at Boys and Girls Cub. There is really a need to help these kids."

In July, a few community members approached Angela Giron, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County, about starting a literacy program.

Giron said she saw a perfect opportunity to support the organization’s modern learning site at Irving Clubhouse.

Mulay was instrumental in creating and getting the program off the ground.

"She researched a program that was not only cost effective, but could meet the level of a wide range of students. Additionally, she planned and coordinated a 3-hour training for the eleven other volunteers and continues to provide support for the program lead of this project," Giron said.

"We began the program in September with 11 volunteers. The volunteers and their students meet twice a week for an hour. All of this was only possible with the vision, expertise and support of this volunteer."

When Mulay retired from teaching in 2012, she worked with the Colorado Literacy Center based in Colorado Springs. She worked there until the organization decided to pull out of Pueblo.

"Myself and some of the other volunteers there were upset about that. We tried to talk them into staying but they would not so we decided to start our own program," Mulay said.

"We approached the Boys and Girls Club in the summer and they were very excited about."

Mulay said she researched a program that she used as a Title I teacher as a supplemental program called Reading A to Z.

"I developed some training so I could work with the volunteers that wanted to use that program. They are not all teachers. We did that all summer and we were able to start in the fall over at Irving," Mulay said.

"Hopefully that plans are that we can continue that with the other schools. Well, that is if things with the virus calm down."

Mulay said her volunteerism goes back to when she volunteered at the Pueblo Heritage Museum.

"There I would go to schools and teach kids about the history of Pueblo. I started there and worked my way up to board president and helped run the museum and get more exhibits," she said.

"Reading is my love so I kind of wanted to get back into it. Kids that can’t read can’t do anything else. I want to help them. It’s been a really great experience."

Mulay said she wants more people to volunteer.

"There is such a need for volunteers. We have about 11 or 12 at Irving, but we are hoping to get more people. They don’t have to be teachers. We can train them and they can follow through with lessons," she said.

"Nothing is better than seeing a kid’s light bulb going off. It’s just so exciting."

