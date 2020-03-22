The cancellations set forth by CHSAA did not apply to the Trojans’ first annual Alumni game on Saturday morning. Though the weather and sanctions hampered many of the travel plans of those who planned on attending, a good time was still had by the 15 alumni that came to play. Alumni ranged from the mid 1990s to 2019.

Since there were not enough players, the Trojan alumni played sandlot style with 6 batters and 9 in the field, and they played until everyone got cold or too old.

They retired to the post-game social where a good time was had by all.