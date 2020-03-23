On the heels of Gov. Jared Polis asking that evictions be halted for people who can’t pay their monthly rent as the state and country grapples with the impacts from the coronavirus, local officials are in the process of working on such a plan.

“The courts and the district attorney and our office need to get together and build that system and see how that is going to effectively be done,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor, whose department conducts eviction proceedings in Pueblo and Pueblo County.

Taylor said officials have been meeting to discuss a plan to stop evictions temporarily, and that he believes they will have some indication as to what direction they will go sometime this week.

He said he supports temporarily halting evictions as individuals and families suddenly out of work from the business shutdowns the coronavirus has prompted could struggle to making payments to stay in their housing.

But there’s a lot to figure out, and meetings have been taking place on a near daily basis to formulate a plan.

“We already have some evictions that are in the pipeline currently that we’re working on, and so how do we halt those and then what does that look like?” Taylor said. “How many days, those kinds of things are questions. We’ll get some information from the state on what their thoughts are exactly and see if and when we’re going to implement it here in Pueblo.”

Taylor said the time frame is the trickiest part of the decision making process right now.

“Because that’s the big unknown, we don’t know how long this is going to go on,” he said. “So how long are you going to suspend them, and when are you going to pick them up again? And then when you pick them up again you’re going to have a big backlog so how are you doing to deal with that? Is that going to take additional resources to catch up? Are we just going to let it play out? There are a lot of unanswered questions.”

Polis has urged law enforcement in Colorado not to devote resources to evictions and rather focus on more pressing matters. He asked that evictions be held off until at least April 30 and that landlords cease imposing late fees on tenants until that time as well.

Tallie Koncilja manages eight properties in Pueblo she rents for both commercial and residential purposes.

She said on Monday that she is fine with following Polis’ guidelines for temporarily stopping evictions, and that she doesn’t impose late fees on tenants anyway.

“I think April is going to be OK,” she said. “I think it’s going to get tough for a lot of people in the month of May.”

Koncilja also said there are some measures she hopes the county and city of Pueblo consider to help in the meantime.

“I wish the county would not instill any additional fees on your property taxes, any interest,” she said. “That would be a somewhat easy fix I think for them to do away with immediately is give us a break by not making us pay the interest.”

Koncilja said she also hopes the city considers at least suspending its monthly street repair utility fee as it gets costly each month for the properties she manages.

“It would help me tremendously,” she said.

