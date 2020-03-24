Helen Schmoldas, a 103-year-old resident of the Primrose Retirement Community, couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw her daughter Sylvia Claire and son-in-law Ted via video chat.

"I was so excited my back hurt," she said. "I was born when the Model T was made and I saw an airplane in the sky for the first time, but there are no words for this experience."

Primrose Retirement Community seniors may be unable to see their loved ones in person during the COVID-19 outbreak, but the local senior assisted living facility has utilized modern technology to allow citizens to interact with loved ones without exposing them to a high-risk situation.

"We do not have visitors, families, people just coming into the building," said Rochelle Kelly Wristen, director of sales and marketing. "We are essential personnel only. That’s staff, hospice care."

Staff members and caregivers who do come into the building are screened at the door and wear personal protective equipment, Wristen said. Guidelines followed are outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, the Colorado Department of Public Health and recommendations from Gov. Jared Polis.

Though the staff at Primrose are taking precautions to keep its residents safe, Wristen said a lack of social engagement can be "depressing" for senior citizens.

"All of our activities have been put on hold for now because we don’t want groups to congregate. So those extroverts who live here, it’s really affecting them," Wristen said. "They love that social engagement and so we look at the video chats as a great way for our residents to connect face-to-face with loved ones."

Video chats not only give residents of the Primrose Retirement Community the opportunity to safely interact with multiple family members at once, they also allow residents to engage with a new technology that many residents have never seen before, Wristen said.

"Just seeing their loved ones on the other side of the camera saying hello, it is really giving them a bright spot in this kind of crazy time that we are in right now," Wristen said.

Wristen also said families and residents have been understanding of the precautions Primrose Retirement Community is taking to protect its citizens.

"Those guidelines are ever changing," Wristen said. "What we are discussing today may look very different tomorrow. Our Primrose staff is just phenomenal and our residents and their family members have been just so supportive of the measures that we are taking."