By Ryan Severance and Anthony A. Mestas

The Pueblo Chieftain

During a sparsely attended meeting Monday night that saw two members attend via telephone, City Council approved several ordinances related to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A resolution that permits City Council and other city boards and commissions to participate in meetings electronically for as long as the coronavirus outbreak necessitates was approved Monday night.

"Our rules in the statutes didn’t allow for telephonic meetings prior to last night," said Mayor Nick Gradisar. "We got that passed so for future meetings, we’ll be able to have electronically so we don’t have to bring people together. We can have these electronic meetings far into the future if we want to. Nobody knows when circumstances are going to change, so we just have to wait and see what happens."

An ordinance that grants Gradisar additional authority in dealing with the crisis and granting impacted city employee paid time off.

The emergency response plan will allow city personnel to take extended paid time off should they become sick, exhibit symptoms of the virus, or come into contact with those who have.

The plan allows Gradisar to implement a list of actions including allowing department directors to send an employee home if the employee is exhibiting any coronavirus symptoms and allowing the employee to be paid for absences from any available paid leave.

The plan also authorizes advancement of unaccrued sick leave should an employee have no available paid leave or paid time off, releases an employee from any obligation to obtain a medical certificate for paid sick leave benefits, and institutes other work options including telecommuting, staggered work hours, or flexible work hours, among other things.

Gradisar said on Tuesday that about 10% of city employees are working from home currently, and city departments are moving to those staggered schedules to reduce the amount of people in a given office at one time and keep social distancing measures intact.

"The employees have been fantastic in their response," Gradisar said.

The city has also taken steps to limit the public’s access to offices.

"The doors are locked and we’re asking people to call in advance to try to do business over the phone or electronically," Gradisar said. "We want business to continue as close to normal as it can and we want to continue doing business."

Gradisar said he has been pleased with Puebloans’ compliance with social distancing orders and staying away from large gatherings, though he did say there have been a couple of instances where police and health department officials have had to step in and stop gatherings.

"For the most part, I think compliance has been terrific by our the citizens," Gradisar said.

Gradisar also said he hasn’t ruled out issuing at some point a stay at home order in Pueblo similar to orders that have been issued in Denver and other places around the country as the battle against the coronavirus rages on.

That decision depends in part on getting a more accurate picture of how prevalent COVID-19 is in Pueblo.

"The problem we have in Pueblo is that we haven’t had very many tests done and the tests we have had done, we haven’t gotten the results back from those tests," Gradisar said. "So we’re sort of living in a vacuum, and unfortunately, it appears the delay has cost us time.

"We certainly don’t want to get in the situation that they’ve got going on in New York where you’re going to have so many people sick and it’s going to outrun the capacity of the medical facilities to deal with it."

Gradisar said he is urging Pueblo residents to continue to be careful and cautious to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Stay at home. Don’t go out unless you have to. Don’t go shopping every day. Go shopping once a week. You don’t have to hoard supplies," he said. "You need to stay away from people because we can slow this down so it doesn’t outrun the capacity of our medical institutions to deal with it."

In related action, Pueblo several community leaders met Tuesday to review local COVID-19 cases, and specifically discuss if it is time to move to a more aggressive approach including the possibility of Stay-at-Home orders.

They agreed delays in test processing at the state and so many test results still pending for Pueblo County, combined with the lack of available local testing, make it very difficult to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Leaders urge every citizen to ensure they are making a difference.

"Although we do not have COVID-19 test results yet for the tests that were administered last week, this virus remains a serious threat to our community," Gradisar said.

He said it is critical that citizens maintain their social distance by staying home.

"We applaud the diligence of those in our community who are already following these restrictions," said Randy Evetts, public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

"We are at a point where we have to ask, is it enough, are enough people stepping up to protect each other or do we enact Stay-at-Home orders?"

Sheriff Kirk Taylor, who shares unified command with Evetts, said It is clear there are some who are still not following social distancing and the governor’s executive orders and that puts leaders in a difficult position as decision makers.

"I ask those who are not taking this seriously to do your part."

Leaders are discussing options as a group, but have not enacted Stay-at-Home orders at this time.

"We will base our decision on data or lack of action by Pueblo residents, and we are calling our community to act today," said Pueblo Board of County Commissioner Chairman Garrison Ortiz.

Stay-at-home orders will likely include closing all non-essential businesses and mandating people stay home unless they are buying groceries, going to the doctor, or providing other critical services for family members. Group gatherings will be banned, while outdoor exercise (in non-group settings) will be allowed.

