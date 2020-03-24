Delbert "Doc" Jones holds a get-togetheer for area farmers and ranchers and whatever townspeople care to join in on the third Saturday of March every year. It is located on County Road 809. Follow the ditch road south of the Fort Lyon Canal in North La Junta, travelling west, aross the Fort Lyon Gate bridge and take the first turn to your left, County Road 809. The annual event has been going on so long he doesn't tell anyone, he just lets them find out

Doc Jones Farm Days was a little on the chilly side this year, but still three families were there, the Englebrechts from Cheyenne Wells, Heath and Meredith Smith, and the Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association.

On Saturday, while the group was gathered, somebody asked Doc Jones just how long this gathering has been taking place the third weekend of March.

“Well, about 35 years,” said Delbert “Doc” Jones. “There was a bunch of us used to drive horses around here, and we were always asking each other, ‘how do you use this thing?’ ... So we decided to invite every old farmer or rancher we knew to a get-together, and ask them. We found out a lot of things. One was that a farmer from Las Animas and a farmer from Rocky Ford hooked up their horses different ways. You can hook up the same number of horses in different ways. We learned a lot of things.

“Then a little bit ago, a young fella came to me and said, ‘This is killin’ my horses.’ He had two hitched together and he needed four. I realized I was one of the old-timers now. So what we learned we have tried to share. We go on enjoying the people and passing on the heritage.”

Kevin Lindahl told about how the Fort Lyon canal got started. It was from the “Indian shares.” The Cheyennes were farming around here when Bent’s Fort was going [1833-1849]. They were supplying fresh produce for the fort. The Cheyenne intermarried with the immigrants. They got together and dug the first ditches. “Everyone was working together, trying to make a living.”

All morning long, Park Wood carried on his blacksmithing demonstration. His recruit was young Lacy Engelbrecht. She was having fun heating and hammering the steel rods Wood used in the demonstration, but would not commit to becoming a full-time apprentice.

The members of the Santa Fe Trail Association retired to the bunkhouse for lunch after the program. The Engelbrechts and perhaps some others would stay camped out on the grounds overnight, to leave on Sunday after church services. Doc Jones would have some fields plowed the old-fashioned way, with Percheron and Belgian draught horses and antique-style plows. The young farmers and old farmers would share ideas. Some young people would get a glimpse of what life was like on farms in the late l800’s and early 1900’s. Everybody would enjoy the swapping of stories.

